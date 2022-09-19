Miami Marlins vs Chicago Cubs: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- September 19 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins take on the Chicago Cubs on Monday at LoanDepot Park in MLB action.

Both teams have been mediocre all season, as they are dead in the middle of their respective standings.

"Four straight wins!" - Cubs

The Marlins have been very inconsistent thus far, struggling to put a run of results together, thanks to their patchy form and poor record. They have gone 60-87 so far, which puts them in third place in the National League East standings.

The NL East has been a two-horse race this season. as the Mets and Braves have cemented themselves as the top two in the division. The Marlins’ season is all but done, in the playoff context, as they're out of the reckoning.

They have, however, improved their performances from last season. The Miami-based team were 67-95 last season but could end the season with a better record. The upcoming fixtures for the Marlins are positive, so they will fancy their chances of winning them all.

The Cubs, meanwhile, have not been up to scratch this season. They have been discernibly inconsistent. Their overall season has been poor, as they have gone 62-84 thus far with a win percentage of .425.

Their performances from last season have worsened and have a worse record than what they had in 2021. Their recent results, though, have been stellar. Before their consecutive defeats to the Rockies, they unexpectedly swept the Mets 3-0.

That set of results has almost painted a different picture for the Cubs' season, as they were really struggling before it. After this three-game series against the Marlins, they will go up against the Pirates and then the Phillies - two series they should be looking to put good performances in.

They should be confident about beating the Pirates, but the Phillies series will be tough. Considering they beat all odds to overcome the Mets, anything could happen.

"That's 5 complete games this season for our Ace." - Marlins

Miami Marlins vs Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Miami Marlins

Date and Time: Monday, September 19, 6:40 pm ET

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs Chicago Cubs Best Picks

The top picks for the game are Edward Cabrera of the Marlins and Wade Miley of the Cubs. Cabrera has an ERA of 2.70, while Miley has an ERA of 2.89 thus far.

Miami Marlins vs Chicago Cubs Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD F5 MONEYLINE TOTAL Chicago Cubs +1.5 +110 Over 7 Miami Marlins -1.5 -140 Under 7

Marlins vs Cubs Final Prediction

Both teams have been pretty mediocre and have only shown fleeting glimpses of their quality this season. The Marlins are favored to win this one but only just. Their home advantage could bring out better performances from their players and could get them a positive result against the Cubs.

Miami Marlins: -1.5

