Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds: Odds, Line, Picks, (Y)RFI, and Predictions July 28, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins finish up a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds tonight at Great American Ball Park.

Yesterday, the Reds lit up Amir Garrett for four runs in the first inning. Cincinnati was able to ride that lead to a 5-3 victory. The Reds have now outscored Miami 17-7.

Pitching today are Daniel Castano for Miami and Graham Ashcraft for Cincinnati.

Castano has been bouncing between Miami and AAA Jacksonville this year but has shown promise in this month he has spent with the major league club.

The Reds have encountered a litany of problems with this terrible season, and Graham Ashcrafrt's disappointing rookie season has been at the forefront. He enters play today with a 4.70 ERA and a WHIP of 1.42.

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Thursday, July 28, 12:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: The Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Miami Marlins +112 Over 9 (-120) Yes (-125) Cincinnati Reds -132 Under 9 (-102) No (-105)

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks

Joey Votto, who is usually one of the only things Reds fans have to be excited about, is having an off season. The Gold Glover has a slash line of .213/.322/.382. Statistically, this could be the worst season of his career. However, he is an x-factor and is always a threat at home.

Joey Votto to Record an RBI (+130)

Ashcraft is anything but reliable, and Castano is very young. Two starters like that are liable to give up quite a few runs, and they likely will come early. There's no telling which team will strike first, so bettors should look to the YRFI.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-125)

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction

When two pitchers of this caliber are facing off, it's typical for one to get lit up and the other to have a phenomenal game. The tricky part comes in predicting which starter will take which role. Bettors with an inkling can take the over on one team's total runs scored, but the safe play is the over.

Over 9.5 Runs (+100)

Unless Joey Votto posts a TikTok today, they'll have another notch in the loss column. Ashcraft is unreliable, and Miami should be able to land a series split. They'll be disappointed to leave Cincinnati without a series win.

Miami (+116)

