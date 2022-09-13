Miami Marlins Vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 13 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. The Marlins are currently in fourth place in the National League East with 58 wins at a win rate of 0.411. They have a negative home record of 28-41 and are 3-7 in their last 10 matchups.

The Phillies are in third place in the National League East, with 78 wins at a winning percentage of 0.557. They have a positive away record of 34-31 and are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups.

The Marlins have struggled this season. Miguel Rojas is contributing to the team in scoring. He has an OPS of 0.607, 6 home runs, and 32 RBIs with an average of 0.233 this season. Sandy Alcantara is doing great in pitching. He has an ERA of 2.43, 171 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.01 this season.

The Phillies have done well this season. Rhys Hoskins has been a great contributor to the team's scoring. He has an OPS of 0.851, 71 RBIs, and 28 home runs for an average of 0.252 this season. Aaron Nola has been solid on the mound. He has an ERA of 3.31, 202 Ks, and a WHIP of 0.97. He has an ERA of 1.04 with 12 Ks in the last seven days.

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies match details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 13, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Loan Depot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES +115 +1.5(-185) o7(+105) MIAMI MARLINS +125 -1.5(+175) u7(-115)

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies best picks

Sandy Alcantara will start for the Marlins. In the last seven days, he has had an ERA of 4.50 and 7 Ks. He is pitching great this season and would like to continue the same in this game too.

Bailey Falter will be on the mound for the Phillies. He has an ERA of 4.02, 55 Ks and a WHIP of 1.20 this season. He has done great in the last seven days with an ERA of 3.38 and 3 Ks.

Falter has been great recently and has the upper hand in this battle.

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies prediction

The Marlins have not scored enough this season and are at a disadvantage. This gives the Phillies an advantage and they are more likely to exploit it. They have a strong team of power hitters, and they are more settled too with three wins on the trott.

Prediction :- The Phillies will win this game.

