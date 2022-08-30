Miami Marlins vs Tampa Bay Rays: Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction- August 30| 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at LoanDepot Park. The Marlins currently sit in fourth position in the National League East, while their opponents are currently second in the American League East. The Miami side have an overall record of 55-73 this season, putting them just above the Washington Nationals. The visitors have an overall record of 70-57 this season, placing them just below the mighty New York Yankees.

The two sides arrive at this contest in contrasting runs of form. The home side are coming off two consecutive defeats and ultimately a series loss against the Dodgers. They have gone 3-7 in their last 10 outings.

The Rays are coming into this fixture in good form, having won seven of their last 10 games. This includes a 12-3 demolition of the Boston Red Sox in their last game. Even though they ultimately lost that series against the Red Sox, they swept the four-game series prior to that, against the Los Angeles Angels.

"Uh oh he's gettin' hot again" -Tampa Bay Rays

Over the last 10 head-to-head meetings between these sides, the home team have won six fixtures.

Jesus Aguilar and Sandy Alcantara have been heavyweights this season for the Miami side. Aguilar leads the side in batting average (.236), most home runs (15), RBI (49) and runs created (46.12). Alcantara is at the top of the charts when it comes to the most strikeouts (167), best ERA (2.13), most pitches per innings (14.3) and the most strikeouts/walks (3.63).

The Marlins are ranked number one when it comes to total stolen bases with 107. Anthony Bender, Jordan Holloway and Max Meyer are all set to miss out for the Marlins due to long-term injuries.

"Final in 10 innings" - Miami Marlins

For the Rays, Yandy Diaz leads the team in batting average (.280) and Isaac Paredes leads the team with the most home runs (18). Shane McClanahan has the best ERA of 2.20, the most strikeouts with 182, most pitches per innings (14.7) and the most strikeouts per nine innings (11.1). The Rays have the 4th best overall team ERA of 3.36.

Shane Baz and Roman Quinn are notable absentees for Tampa Bay.

Miami Marlins vs Tampa Bay Rays match details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Miami Marlins

Date and Time: Tuesday, August 30, 6:40 PM EDT

Venue: Loandepot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs Tampa Bay Rays betting odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Miami Marlins +1.5 +168 Over 6.5 Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 -200 Under 6.5

Miami Marlins vs Tampa Bay Rays best picks

The top picks for the game are Jesus Luzardo of the Marlins and Shane McClanahan of the Rays. The former has an ERA of 3.34 and the latter has an ERA of 2.20.

Miami Marlins vs Tampa Bay Rays prediction

The Rays look to be the favorites in this tie, having better form and a better season overall. Although their head-to-head record suggests otherwise, the Miami side don’t look like they have a chance in this one.

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5

