Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, and Spreads- January 11 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

The Milwaukee Bucks will head south to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

The Bucks are 26-14 this season and are coming off a 111-107 road win on Monday against the Knicks, while the Hawks are 19-21 and are coming off a 112-108 road win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks @ Atlanta Hawks

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 7:30 PM ET

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have been dealing with a pair of injuries heading into this game with both being on the frontcourt. Small forward Khris Middleton is dealing with right knee soreness and has been ruled out for this game. Power forward Serge Ibaka has been ruled out for personal reasons.

The Atlanta Hawks also have a pair of players on the injury report as center Clint Capela and point guard Trae Young are both ruled out with injuries for this game as well.

Bucks vs. Hawks Injury Report

PLAYER TEAMS INJURY STATUS Clint Capela Atlanta Hawks Calf Out Trae Young Atlanta Hawks Illness Out Serge Ibaka Milwaukee Bucks Personal Out Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks Knee Out

Bucks vs. Hawks Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Bucks -4.5 (-110) O 231 (-110) -190 Hawks +4.5 (-110) U 231 (-110) +158

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Starting 5s

Bucks: PG Jrue Holiday, SG Grayson Allen, SF Pat Connaughton, PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

Hawks: PG Aaron Holiday, SG Dejounte Murray, SF Deandre Hunter, PF John Collins, C Onyeka Okongwu

Bucks vs. Hawks Betting Prediction

This is the final of four games between these teams and this should be a different game as both Trae Young and Clint Capela are unable to play in this game.

Milwaukee does a solid job at getting to the free-throw line as they are 15th in the sport with 23.8 free-throw attempts per game, while Atlanta is 26th in the NBA with 22 trips to the charity stripe per game thus far. Giannis should dominate this game and make it a lot easier for the Bucks to win this game convincingly as he does everything.

These defenses have been on two completely different levels as of late, with Milwaukee giving up 115.3 points in their last three games while Atlanta has allowed 125.6 points in their previous five games heading into this game. All in all, go with the Milwaukee Bucks to cover the spread on the road in this game as the better team.

Prediction: Milwaukee Bucks -4.5 (-110)

