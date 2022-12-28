Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 28 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) are coming into tonight's game on a three-game losing skid. Their opponents tonight, the New Orleans Pelicans (21-12), are on the polar opposite side of momentum right now thanks to their three-game winning streak.

The Timberwolves' most recent defeat saw them fall in a razor-thin 113-110 clash with the Miami Heat. The Pelicans, meanwhile, trounced the Indiana Pacers 113-93 earlier this week. Needless to say, the Timberwolves are in dire need of a win over the surging Pelicans tonight.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans Match Details

Fixture: Timberwolves @ Pelicans

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28, 08:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Lousiana

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

On the Timberwolves' front, center Karl-Anthony Towns is out with a calf injury. Point guard Jordan McLaughlin is also out with a calf injury. Small forward Kyle Anderson is questionable due to back spasms. Power forward Taurean Prince is out with a shoulder injury.

On the Pelicans' end, power/small forward EJ Liddell remains out with long-term knee problems. Power forward Zion Williamson is questionable due to conditioning issues. Shooting guard Trey Murphy III is probable despite illness. Shooting guard/small forward Dyson Daniels is also probable despite illness. Small forward Herbert Jones is questionable due to COVID-19 protocols. Small forward Brandon Ingram is out due to a toe injury.

Player Team Injury Status Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves Calf Out Jordan McLaughlin Timberwolves Calf Out Kyle Anderson Timberwolves Back Questionable Taurean Prince Timberwolves Shoulder Out EJ Liddell Pelicans Knee Out Zion Williamson Pelicans Conditioning Questionable Brandon Ingram Pelicans Toe Out Trey Murphy III Pelicans Illness Probable Dyson Daniels Pelicans Illness Probable Herbert Jones Pelicans COVID-19 Questionable

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Timberwolves +6.5 (-110) Ov 232.5 (-110) +215 Pelicans -6.5 (-110) Un 232.5 (-110) -255

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans Starting 5s

Timberwolves - PG: D'Angelo Russell, SG: Austin Rivers, SF: Anthony Edwards, PF: Jaden McDaniels, C: Rudy Gobert

Pelicans - PG: CJ McCollum, SG: Trey Murphy, SF: Naji Marshall, PF: Zion Williamson, C: Jonas Valanciunas

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction

The Timberwolves struggled on the defensive end of the court in their recent defeat against the Miami Heat. On offense, the team have been passable but are missing a few key players at the moment due to injuries. Their success on the road this season has been mixed.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, are the superior team but they're in serious danger of not having team MVP Zion Williamson on the court tonight. They have plenty of momentum right now after breaking their four-game skid earlier this month. Better still, they will enjoy the home-court advantage tonight. Even with Williamson potentially being out, they have a strong offensive unit in place. While their defense is nothing spectacular, they should be able to trouble the ailing Timberwolves en route to a close victory.

Prediction: Pelicans -6.5 (-110)

