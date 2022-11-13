The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) and the Buffalo Bills (6-2) will duke it out in a battle between two NFL juggernauts on Sunday. I broke down each team's previous matchups in the "Best Parlay" article for this game, but I will give the short version.

The Vikings squeaked by the Commanders in Washington 20-17. Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins, who spent his first six seasons in Washington after being drafted in the 4th round of the 2012 Draft, finished 20-of-40 for 265 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Cousins peppered superstar WR Justin Jefferson all afternoon as the wideout finished with 115 yards and a score on seven catches.

The Bills lost to the New York Jets as near double-digit favorites. Megastar QB Josh Allen underperformed from his standards, finishing 18-of-34 for 205 yards and two picks. Buffalo was gashed by a continuous Jets rushing attack, allowing 174 yards on 34 carries. The Bills had multiple chances to go ahead in the fourth quarter, but Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein kicked the game-winning field goal with 1:45 remaining.

Below, we'll highlight the best player props for this mid-Sunday showdown between the Vikings and the Bills.

NFL Player Prop #1: Buffalo Bills RB Devin Singletary Over 15.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Bills QB Josh Allen looks to have the green light to play after nursing an elbow injury all week. Even if the superstar is playing, he may not be 100%. Then again, who is at this juncture of the season?

Regardless, Singletary is a good player trusted by his teammates and coaching staff. Just look at his production late last season and this year. He averages about 26 receiving yards per game, and if Allen is limited in any capacity, he may lean on his running back even more.

NFL Player Prop #2: Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Under 69.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Dalvin Cook is having a solid 2022 campaign. After struggling to find the endzone last season, he has seen paydirt six times this season. He is one of the NFL's premium backs, but he is also going against one of the better defensive units in the game.

The Bills' front seven was embarrassed last week by the Jets, and one must think they will be out for blood on their home turf on Sunday. Cook should thus become the victim of some hard hits and challenging runs with an angry Bills defense in his way.

Just because they got gashed by the Jets doesn't mean we should forget they still deploy a defense with Von Miller, Matt Milano, and Tremaine Edmunds on it.

NFL Player Prop #3: Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Over 80 Receiving Yards (-118)

JJets is a beast! A bonafide beast!

You can only put together a top-five receivers list with Justin Jefferson included. The superstar is averaging over 88 yards per game for the third straight season and has a realistic chance of putting up 2021 Cooper Kupp numbers this year.

If the Vikings want any chance of leaving Buffalo with a win, they will need a vintage JJets game.

