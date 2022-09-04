MLB Best NRFI & YRFI 9/4/2022

It's a stocked day for NRFIs and YRFIs, so bettors should get excited.

Best NRFI

Miami Marlins @ Atlanta Braves

Pitching in this one is Pablo Lopez for the Marlins and Max Fried for the Braves.

Max Fried is one of the most electric pitchers in the major leagues. He takes the mound today for the Atlanta Braves. This is only the second time he has faced the division rival Marlins this year, but it's the eleventh time in his career. Fried is averaging less than three runs a start against Miami.

And he only needed 35 pitches to do it, Pablo López with NINE strikeouts to start the game today! First time that's happened in MLB history!And he only needed 35 pitches to do it, @PitchingNinja Pablo López with NINE strikeouts to start the game today! First time that's happened in MLB history! 😮And he only needed 35 pitches to do it, @PitchingNinja! https://t.co/GyzznALui8

Lopez is a gem, and more people would be talking about him if he didn't share a clubhouse with Sandy Alcantara. Lopez is coming off a phenomenal start against the league-leading Dodgers. He gave up two runs on five hits in six innings of work. Considering how Miami fares against the Braves, a repeat of that performance would be equally impressive.

As clearly shown, these are two of the best pitchers in the National League, and runs will be at a premium. So the NRFI is a great move here.

NRFI (-150)

Today's Best YRFI

Texas Rangers @ Boston Red Sox

Starting in this game is Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Kutter Crawford for the Red Sox.

Dane Dunning is averaging 2.64 runs a start.

Dunning is having a less than stellar season, but it's still not half as bad as the Rangers season. Dunning enters play with an ERA of 4.16 and a WHIP of 1.40. He's made twenty-five starts and holds a record of 3-7.

Crawford's season is going as well as his ball club's. Bouncing between the bullpen and a starting role, he's found success in neither. Crawford has pitched 77 innings and has allowed 47 runs.

Someone has to win this game, but it doesn't necessarily have to be one of these starters. They will give up runs in bundles, and there is no doubt that, at least, one will come in the first inning. It's not often the YRFI and NRFI look this great, but bettors should seriously consider a parlay.

Yes, a Run in the First Inning (-125)

Parlay (+200)

