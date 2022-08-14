MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & Fanduel Stacks and Projected lineups - August 13 | 2022 MLB Season

There are 12 games on today's MLB DFS DraftKings Slate. There are 11 games listed on the Fanduel Slate. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Saturday, August 13.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Jacob deGrom, SP, New York Mets (DraftKings $10.6k, FanDuel $10.8k)

Jacob deGrom recently returned from injury, but he hasn't missed a beat. Last start, he struck out 12 Braves hitters and earned his first victory of the year. He also allowed just two baserunners in 5 2/3 frames. He'll likely flirt with double-digit Ks against the Phillies on Saturday. Look for him to have another strong fantasy output on both platforms.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Jacob deGrom, 100mph Fastball and 96mph Slider, Overlay. Jacob deGrom, 100mph Fastball and 96mph Slider, Overlay. 😳 https://t.co/wlTs5nFMv0

"Jacob deGrom, 100mph Fastball and 96mph Slider, Overlay." - Rob Friedman

Ketel Marte, 2B, Arizona Diamondbacks (DraftKings $4.8k, FanDuel $3.9k)

Opposing Colorado Rockies starter Jose Urena has not fared well against lefties since the start of last year. Marte is a switch hitter, and he also has the luxury of playing in Coors Field, where balls fly out.

Will Smith, C, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $4.8k, FanDuel $3.6k)

Will Smith excels against pitchers that don't strike out hitters a lot. Kansas City Royals starter Brad Keller doesn't rack up the Ks, which plays into Smith's favor. Also, over the last two weeks, he's hit .356. On the year versus righties, he has a .536 SLG. He's 5-for-13 in his past three games and out of the cleanup spot. Look for him to keep producing.

"Will Smith, a ray of sunshine." - @Dodgers

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Shohei Ohtani, OF, Los Angeles Angels (DraftKings $6.1k, FanDuel $4.0k), Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees (DraftKings $6.4k, FanDuel $5.1k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Brandon Belt, 1B, San Francisco Giants (DraftKings $3.2k, FanDuel $2.5k)

Brandon Belt is expected to bat fourth against Pittsburgh Pirates righty Tyler Beede. Belt is a great off-speed hitter. Beede tends to rely on his off-speed to retire hitters. At such a low price, look for the veteran first baseman to break out of his slump on Saturday, providing excellent value.

Jose Trevino, C, New York Yankees (DraftKings $2.8k, FanDuel $2.8k)

Jose Trevino is enjoying a breakout season in which he was named to his first All-Star game. He'll be stepping in against Red Sox righty Kutter Crawford on Saturday. Over the last two weeks, he's hit three bombs while slugging .600. He will also be playing at Fenway Park, which typically sees more offense. Plug Trevino in at catcher as a value play tonight.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Yuli Gurriel, Houston Astros (DraftKings $3.3k, FanDuel $2.4k)

Best DraftKings & Fanduel Team Stacks

San Francisco Giants versus Tyler Beede, Pittsburgh Pirates (RHP)

Los Angeles Angels versus Dylan Bundy, Minnesota Twins (RHP)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe