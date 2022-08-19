MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - August 18 | 2022 MLB Season

There are five games on today's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel Slates. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Thursday, August 18.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Juan Soto, OF, San Diego Padres (DraftKings $6.1k, FanDuel $4.1k)

Juan Soto will be stepping in against Anibal Sanchez and his 7.20 ERA on Thursday. Soto has an incredible .451 OBP off righties this year, as well as a .469 OBP as a San Diego Padre. He should occupy his regular second spot in the order where he should do some damage.

Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox (DraftKings $5.5k, FanDuel $4.2k)

Devers, is slugging .565 off of righties this year. J.T. Brubaker, the Pirates' righty, has allowed almost eight hits per start in his last four and 3.5 earned runs per game in that span. Look for Devers to have a strong fantasy game batting second for the Red Sox.

J.P. Long @SoxNotes Rafael Devers has 321 career extra-base hits, the most in Red Sox history at the age of 25 or younger.



"Rafael Devers has 321 career extra-base hits, the most in Red Sox history at the age of 25 or younger." - SoxNotes

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Yu Darvish, SP, San Diego Padres (DraftKings $9k, FanDuel $10.6k), Randy Arozarena, OF, Tampa Bay Rays (DraftKings $4.7k, FanDuel $3.4k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Jake Cronenworth, 2B, San Diego Padres (DraftKings $4.6k, FanDuel $2.9k) Cronenworth is slugging .577 since the start of last year, facing low strikeout pitchers. Nationals' starter Anibal Sanchez has a K/9 rate of just 6.6 this year. Also, Cronenworth is slugging .466 off righties, and he's coming off a game where he had two hits, including a homer and four RBIs.

Look for the second baseman to have a solid fantasy game out of the sixth spot in San Diego's order.

"Mr. Crone-Wide" - Padres

Andrew Benintendi, OF, New York Yankees (DraftKings $3.9k, FanDuel $2.9k) Andrew Benintendi is batting fifth for the Yankees. He started off slowly with his new club, but he's recorded a hit now in five of his last six starts.

Career-wise versus the Blue Jays' Jose Berrios, Benintendi has hit .429 in 21 at-bats. Also, Berrios has been awful overall recently, especially on the road. Expect Benintendi to see some good run scoring and driving in opportunities on Thursday.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Jurickson Profar, OF, San Diego Padres (DraftKings $4.5k, FanDuel $2.9k), Jose Siri, OF, Tampa Bay Rays (DraftKings $2.4k, FanDuel $2.1k), Luis Patino, SP, Tampa Bay Rays (DraftKings $6.7k, FanDuel $5.6k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

San Diego Padres versus Anibal Sanchez, Washington Nationals, RHP

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt