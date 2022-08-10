MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - August 9

There are 14 games on today's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel main slates. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Tuesday, August 9.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Shohei Ohtani, SP, Los Angeles Angels (DraftKings $10.3k, FanDuel $11.2k)

Ohtani gets to take on the Oakland Athletics, who have one of the worst lineups in baseball. Ohtani has been on fire from the mound lately too, averaging over 10 Ks per start in his last four. Expect the 2021 American League MVP to have no issues with an A's offense he faced last week.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Shohei Ohtani, 99mph Fastball (called strike) and 91mph Splitter (swinging K), Overlay Shohei Ohtani, 99mph Fastball (called strike) and 91mph Splitter (swinging K), Overlay https://t.co/pVGqRDVzmA

"Shohei Ohtani, 99mph Fastball (called strike) and 91mph Splitter (swinging K), Overlay" - Rob Friedman

Dylan Carlson, OF, St. Louis Cardinals (DraftKings $4.3k, FanDuel $3.1k)

Dylan Carlson will be playing the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, a park that sees more runs than any other. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored previously against the New York Yankees. From the leadoff spot, he should have plenty of opportunities to get on, score, and rack up the fantasy points.

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Philadelphia Phillies (DraftKings $4.4k, FanDuel $3.5k)

Hoskins, over the last two weeks, has hit five HR and has a .721 SLG. Also, versus lefties on the year, he has a .403 OBP. He has a four-game hitting streak right now, and he's playing at home in Philly, a hitter-friendly stadium. Expect Hoskins from the two-spot to have a productive game.

Other DFS Star Picks: Dansby Swanson, SS, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $4.8k, FanDuel $3.5k), Shane Bieber, SP, Cleveland Guardians (DraftKings $9.4k, FanDuel $10.2k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Josh Donaldson, 3B, New York Yankees (DraftKings $4.0k, FanDuel $2.7k)

Josh Donaldson has had a disappointing season overall for the New York Yankees, but on Monday, he went 4-for-5 with a homer. This could be a sign that he's turning a corner. Now, in his last 16 ABs, he has an OPS over 1.000, and maybe he can get into a rhythm. He'll likely bat in the middle of the order on Tuesday in Seattle, so look for him to stay hot.

"Swingin’ in the rain." - @Yankees

Other DFS Value Picks: Rafael Ortega, OF, Chicago Cubs (DraftKings $2.5k, FanDuel $2.2k), Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, Pittsburgh Pirates (DraftKings $3.5k, FanDuel $2.6k)

Best MLB DraftKings & Fanduel Team Stacks

St. Louis Cardinals versus Ryan Feltner, Colorado Rockies (RHP)

New York Mets versus Mike Minor, Cincinnati Reds (LHP)

