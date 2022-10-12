MLB DFS Picks for today's NLDS games: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - October 12 | 2022 MLB Playoffs

The division series kicked off last night, and we were treated to some very entertaining contests. The NLDS takes center stage tonight, and there are four teams featured for Wednesday's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel Slates. Both slates begin at 4:35 p.m. EDT tonight. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Wednesday, October 12.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Matt Olson, 1B, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $4.4k, FanDuel $3.7k)

Matt Olson went deep in Tuesday's loss, and he ended with a monster fantasy night with contributions all around. Now, in his last 39 plate appearances, he has an OPS of 1.457. Today, Olson will step in against Phillies righty Zack Wheeler, and against righties, the Braves first baseman slugged .520 this year. With the Braves trailing in the series, they need to get the bats going early. Olson should slot into the heart of the Atlanta order, which should lead to him having more opportunities to drive in runs.

Bryce Harper, OF, Philadelphia Phillies (DraftKings $5.9k, FanDuel $4.2k)

The Phillies' offense exploded yesterday, and Harper was a huge reason why. The two-time MVP went 3-for-3 with a run scored after he went deep in the final game of the Wild Card Round. He's one of the most talented players in the league, and he's locked in right now at the plate. Today, he'll step in against righty Kyle Wright, and Harper slugged .551 versus right-handers this year. Expect him to stay hot in Game 2 on Wednesday.

﻿Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Will Smith, C, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $4.5k, FanDuel $3.2k), Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres (DraftKings $5.2k, FanDuel $4.3k), Clayton Kershaw, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $8.6k, FanDuel $10.5k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Travis d'Arnaud, C, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $3.8k, FanDuel $2.8k)

Travis d'Arnaud will face off against Phillies righty Zack Wheeler today after going 2-for-5 with a solo shot in Tuesday's loss. d'Arnaud has hit Wheeler well, too in his career, as he's gone 7-for-15 off him with a homer off him. Expect the Braves' backstop to build off of a great Game 1 on Wednesday.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Gavin Lux, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $3.3k, FanDuel $2.6k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Atlanta Braves versus Zack Wheeler, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies

