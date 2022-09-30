Navy Midshipmen vs. Air Force Falcons NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 1 | 2022 NCAAF Season

The Air Force Falcons (3-1) will welcome the Navy Midshipmen (1-2) in Week 4 of the 2022 NCAAF season. Falcon Stadium in Colorado will host this exciting matchup on Saturday (October 1).

The Falcons are part of the Mountain West Conference whereas the Midshipmen represent the American Atheltic Conference.

The journey so far has been fruitful for the Air Force. They won three games convincingly and lost a very close game against the Wyoming Cowboys.

Game 1 was a straight 48-17 win against Northern Iowa followed by a clean Game 2 win (41-10) over the Colorado Buffaloes. Game 3 was where they suffered a loss (17-14) against a very defensive Wyoming team. In Game 4, the Falcons came back on track, beating the Nevada Wolf Pack (48-20).

Brad Roberts has been the Falcons' main man so far. The #20 running back has picked up a total of more than 350 rushing yards and more than 5 touchdowns. He has been seen everywhere on the field, putting in effort after effort.

However, the team's quarterback, Haaziq Daniels, has been a bit of a disappointment. His numbers are not doing as much justice as they should. Expect him to bounce back on Saturday.

The Navy Midshipmen faced defeats against Delaware (14-7) and Memphis (37-13) before winning a close one against East Carolina (23-20). The head-to-head record is in favor of the home team (3-2). This is something the Midshipmen would like to improve on.

Navy Midshipmen vs. Air Force Falcons: Match Details

Fixture: Navy Midshipmen @ Air Force Falcons

Date & Time: Saturday, October 1, 12:00 pm EDT

Venue: Falcon Stadium, Air Force Academy, Colorado

Navy Midshipmen vs. Air Force Falcons: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Navy Midshipmen +450 +14 (-110) O 38.5 (-110) Air Force Falcons -600 -14 (-110) U 38.5 (-110)

Navy Midshipmen vs. Air Force Falcons: Pick

Even though Brad Roberts has been the star performer for the Falcons, it's high time for Hazziq Daniels to deliver. So far, the team has been able to win without his contribution, but the quarterback is the backbone of every team's offense. If he comes out firing, the team will get a great start.

Pick: Air Force Total Points - 1st Half Over 12.5 (-130)

Navy Midshipmen vs. Air Force Falcons: Prediction

Looking at all the statistics, recent performances, and the odds, it is fair to say that the Falcons have the upper hand. They also have home advantage, which makes an even stronger case for them to win the game.

Prediction: Air Force Total Team Points Over 26.5 (-120)

