NBA Best Bets Today: Los Angeles Lakers & More, December 21 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

There are an outstanding 11 NBA games scheduled for Wednesday, December 21, and this will definitely be an entertaining day of games.

We will dive into the nitty-gritty of three teams that bettors should place their tickets on and we will explain exactly why they should do so against the spread.

NBA Best Team Bet #1: Los Angeles Lakers +6 (-114)

The Los Angeles Lakers have been doing well and will need to survive the injury to power forward Anthony Davis. Looking at the previous five games, the Lakers are scoring 118.2 points per game while the Kings are averaging 113.4 points per game.

There is a huge difference between these teams in terms of keeping the basketball as the Lakers are 14th in the NBA with 14 turnovers per game while the Kings are 20th in all of basketball with 14.4 turnovers per game as well. Los Angeles has covered in seven of the previous eight games played in Sacramento, so go with the Los Angeles Lakers to cover the spread getting a handful of points.

NBA Best Team Bet #2: Philadelphia 76ers -11.5 (-108)

These defenses are on two completely different levels as of late, with the Pistons giving up 126 points in their last four games while the 76ers are allowing 103.3 points in their previous three games.

The ability to force turnovers is critical as Detroit is forcing 13.3 turnovers per game thus far, while Philadelphia is forcing 15.2 turnovers per game up to this point. The 76ers are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 games against one another so go with the Philadelphia 76ers to cover the spread in their own building.

NBA Best Team Bet #3: Cleveland Cavaliers -2 (-112)

Looking at the adjusted net rating provided by DunksandThrees, there is a little bit of a difference as the Bucks are sixth in the sport with a +3.7 rating while the Cavaliers are atop the NBA with a +6.3 net rating.

The difference is shooting from beyond the three-point line as Milwaukee is 17th in the league with a 35.1 three-point percentage while Cleveland is eighth with a 36.9 percentage from beyond the arc.

The Bucks are just 1-3-1 ATS in their last five road games so go with the Cleveland Cavaliers to cover the spread in their own building.

