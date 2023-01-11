New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 11 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans (25-16) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 132-112 win over the Washington Wizards. Their opponents tonight, the Boston Celtics (29-12), are currently looking strong on a three-game winning streak.

The Pelicans bounced back from a two-game skid to get the better of the Wizards. Shooting guard CJ McCollum led the offensive charge with 34 points. The Celtics, meanwhile, have carved through the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, and Chicago Bulls. Small forward Jayson Tatum dominated on offense in all three games.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics Match Details

Fixture: Pelicans @ Celtics

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 07:40 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics Injury Report

On the Pelicans' front, power forward EJ Liddell is out with a knee injury. Power forward Zion Williamson is out with a hamstring injury. Small forward Brandon Ingram is out with a toe injury. Small forward Herbert Jones is doubtful due to back issues.

On the Celtics' end, power forward Danilo Gallinari is out with a knee injury. Point guard Marcus Smart is questionable due to knee issues. Center Robert Williams III is questionable due to left knee injury management.

Player Team Injury Status EJ Liddell Pelicans Knee Out Zion Williamson Pelicans Hamstring Out Brandon Ingram Pelicans Toe Out Herbert Jones Pelicans Back Doubtful Danilo Gallinari Celtics Knee Out Marcus Smart Celtics Knee Questionable Robert Williams III Celtics Knee Questionable

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Pelicans +9.5 (-110) Ov 229 (-110) +340 Celtics -9.5 (-110) Un 229 (-110) -425

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics Starting 5s

Pelicans - PG: Jose Alvarado, SG: Trey Murphy, SF: Dyson Daniels, PF: Naji Marshall, C: Jonas Valanciunas

Celtics - PG: Marcus Smart, SG: Derrick White, SF: Jaylen Brown, PF: Jayson Tatum, C: Al Horford

Pelicans vs. Celtics Prediction

Bar a brutal 150-117 trouncing against the Oklahoma City Thunder last week, the Celtics have, for the most part, maintained their dominance on the court. Jayson Tatum continues to stand out, averaging an impressive 30.8 points per game. Currently No.1 in the Eastern Conference standings, the Celtics will enjoy the home-court advantage tonight.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong season thus far and are currently No.3 in the Western Conference. Tonight, though, they will be playing without top scorer Zion Williamson. With Brandon Ingram out too, the New Orleans outfit may struggle on offense tonight. Defensively, the team has more than held their own this season but, due to losing certain key players, will be fighting an uphill battle tonight.

Prediction: Celtics -9.5 (-110)

