New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 16 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-17) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 116-110 win over the Detroit Pistons. Their opponents tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers (27-17), most recently lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-102.

Both of these teams have enjoyed strong seasons thus far. The Pelicans have been bolstered lately by the stellar offensive work of shooting guard CJ McCollum and center Jonas Valanciunas. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, have enjoyed incredible record-setting scoring from shooting guard Donovan Mitchell this season.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Match Details

Fixture: Pelicans @ Cavaliers

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 03:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

On the Pelicans' front, power forward EJ Liddell is out with a knee injury. Power forward Zion Williamson is out with a hamstring injury. Small forward Brandon Ingram is out with a toe injury. Small forward Herbert Jones is questionable due to back issues.

On the Cavaliers' end, power forward Dean Wade is out with a shoulder injury. Shooting guard Dylan Windler is out with an ankle injury.

Player Team Injury Status EJ Liddell Pelicans Knee Out Zion Williamson Pelicans Hamstring Out Brandon Ingram Pelicans Toe Out Herbert Jones Pelicans Back Questionable Dean Wade Cavaliers Shoulder Out Dylan Windler Cavaliers Ankle Out

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Pelicans +6.5 (-110) Ov 222 (-110) +220 Cavaliers -6.5 (-110) Un 222 (-110) -260

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Starting 5s

Pelicans - PG: CJ McCollum, SG: Trey Murphy, SF: Herbert Jones, PF: Naji Marshall, C: Jonas Valanciunas

Cavaliers - PG: Darius Garland, SG: Donovan Mitchell, SF: Isaac Okoro, PF: Evan Mobley, C: Jarrett Allen

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Prediction

Currently No.3 in the Western Conference standings, the Pelicans have been noticeably hindered by the absence of arguable team MVP Zion Williamson lately. They've been rather average at the charity stripe but have shown impressive offense around the perimeter and in the paint. Defensively, the team have looked great, successfully applying pressure in all areas.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, have been hit-and-miss lately but are, overall, having one of their better seasons since LeBron James left. They'll have the home-court advantage tonight and are dealing with less injury woes than their opponents. Defensively, the Cavaliers are elite this season. They know how to apply pressure around the rim but have shown a slight Achilles heel around the perimeter.

Overall, with top players like Williamson and Ingram out of the picture, the Pelicans will likely fall tonight.

Prediction: Cavaliers -6.5 (-110)

