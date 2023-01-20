New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic Prediction

The Orlando Magic Play host to the New Orleans Pelicans at the Amway Center on Friday (January 20) in NBA regular season action.

The Pelicans are in a spot of bother as the injuries to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have hampered their progress throughout the course of the season. They have only won three of their last 10 games and come into this game on the back of two successive defeats.

Even though they have quite a deep squad, the absence of their two star men has affected their performances in the long run as they have won just 7 of the 13 games in which both of them haven’t featured in. Even after going on such a terrible run over the last 10 games, they still rank in the top 10 for both offense and defense scoring the 9th most points per game in the entire NBA.

The Magic have an identical run of results over the last 10 games as the Pelicans, winning 3 of their last 10. They are however on the extreme opposite end of the Eastern Conference standings, sitting in 13th place with an overall record of 16-28. The Magic currently have the third-worst offense in the NBA, scoring just 110.5 points per game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans @ Orlando Magic

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson Hamstring Out New Orleans Pelicans Brandon Ingram Toe Out

The only injury absences in this game is the duo of Zion and Ingram who are out for the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE New Orleans Pelicans -1.5 (-110) Over 228.5 (-110) -120 Orlando Magic +1.5 (-110) Under 228.5 (-110) +100

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans: PG CJ McCollum SG Trey Murphy SF Dyson Daniels PF Naji Marshall (GTD) C Jonas Valanciunas

Orlando Magic : PG Markelle Fultz SG Gary Harris SF Franz Wagner (GTD) PF Paolo Banchero C Wendell Carter

Pelicans vs. Magic Betting Prediction

On form, there is nothing to separate the two teams as they have identical sets of results recently. The one major point of difference between the two sides is the overall quality of the roster as the Pelicans are far stronger on paper.

As shown by their position in the standings, even without their star duo, they have been able to do quite well and will come into this game as huge favorites. The Magic have pulled off several upsets over the course of this season, but do not look like they have enough for this particular game.

Pelicans: -1.5 (-110)

