New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 31 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The New York Knicks (18-18) are in dire straits right now as they're on a five-game losing skid. Their opponents tonight, the Houston Rockets (10-25) have had a rough season in general and are 1-7 in their last eight games.
The Knicks enjoyed an eight-game winning streak earlier this month prior to their recent stumble. Their latest defeat saw them fall 122-115 against the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets, meanwhile, are on back-to-back losses to the Boston Celtics (126-102) and the Dallas Mavericks (129-114).
New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets Match Details
Fixture: Rockets @ Knicks
Date & Time: Friday, December 31, 07:10 p.m. ET
Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets Injury Report
On the Knicks' front, power forward Obi Toppin is out with a lower leg injury. Shooting guard/small forward Trevor Keels is out with a groin strain. Shooting guard RJ Barrett is out with a lacerated finger. Point guard Jalen Brunson is questionable due to right hip soreness.
On the Rockets' end, small forward Jae'Sean Tate is out with an ankle injury.
New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets Betting Odds & Spreads
New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets Starting 5s
Knicks - PG: Jalen Brunson, SG: Immanuel Quickley, SF: Quentin Grimes, PF: Julius Randle, C: Mitchell Robinson
Rockets - PG: Kevin Porter, SG: Jalen Green, SF: Eric Gordon, PF: Jabari Smith, C: Alperen Sengun
Knicks vs. Rockets Prediction
The New York Knicks have very suddenly fallen on hard times late into the month. Their recent upset loss to the Spurs in particular highlighted the team's lack of productivity. The obvious exception to this issue right now is power forward Julius Randle, who scored an impressive 41 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists against the San Antonio outfit.
The Rockets, meanwhile, have struggled all season and have looked especially weak on the defensive end of the court. On average, the Houston outfit are surrendering a whopping 116.1 points per game.
On a good day, the Knicks can get the job done on both ends of the court. Against a team as downtrodden as the Rockets, even an ailing Knicks should be able to squeeze out a win here.
Prediction: Knicks -4.5 (-110)
