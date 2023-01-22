New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Injury Report, Starting 5s, and Picks - January 22 | 2022/23 NBA Season

The fourth and final game of the series pits the New York Knicks (25-22) against the Toronto Raptors (20-27) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. Toronto currently lead 2-1.

New York has lost three and won two of its last five games. Despite entering this game on a three-game losing streak, New York has won two of their last five games.

This season, they have only won one of their three games versus Toronto, which puts them further behind. NY lost 123-121 in their most recent matchup despite scoring 58 points in the paint, four fast break points, and 21 points off turnovers.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors

Date and Time: Sunday, January 22 at 6:00 PM ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Players Team Status Injury Mitchell Robinson New York Knicks Out Thumb Dalano Banton Toronto Raptors Questionable Hip O.G. Anunoby Toronto Raptors Questionable Ankle Fred VanVleet Toronto Raptors Questionable Ribs Otto Porter Jr. Toronto Raptors Out Toe

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under New York Knicks -105 +1 (-110) Over 222 (-110) Toronto Raptors -115 -1 (-110) Under 222 (-110)

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Key Stats

With a field-goal percentage of 45.6%, a three-point percentage of 33.9%, and a free-throw percentage of 77.5%, NY is averaging 114.3 points per game. They are also giving the ball away 12.1 times a game while averaging 22.1 assists, 6.5 steals, 4.2 blocks, and 47.4 rebounds. They are giving up 112 points per game on defense (8th).

Toronto has just one victory in their last five games, which came on Monday against New York. With 40 points in the paint, 14 fast break points, eight points off turnovers, a 29.5% three-point shooting percentage, and an 82.9% free-throw shooting percentage, Toronto defeated New York 123–121.

Toronto is averaging 112.5 points per game this season while shooting 44.9% from the field, 33.2% from 3-point range, and 79.2% from the charity stripe. They also average 11.5 turnovers per game while pulling down 42.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 9.3 steals, and 5.2 blocks a game. On defense, they allow 112.5 points per game (12th).

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

SG - Gary Trent Jr. | SF - O.G. Anunoby | PF - Scottie Barnes | PG - Malachi Flynn | C - Pascal Siakam

New York Knicks

PG - Jalen Brunson | SG - Quentin Grimes | SF - RJ Barrett | PF - Julius Randle | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Betting Prediction

Due to the absence of several important scorers, I anticipate Toronto's attack will move a little slower than usual as a less-seasoned player will need to fill in.

Due to injuries to the home team's attack, I predict that Flynn, who is most likely to replace VanVleet, will be punished by the New York defense. While giving up 112 points per game, the New York offense averages 114.3 points per game.

With that being said, NY has a slight advantage on both sides of the ball and possibly an even greater advantage given that important scorers are listed as being absent.

In this game against Toronto, who are suffering from injuries, I anticipate New York to come out strong and tie the series. Keep an eye out for another strong performance by RJ Barrett.

Pick: New York Knicks (-105)

Poll : 0 votes