New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 15 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will face the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first of a four-game series at home in Queens on Thursday night at 7:20 p.m. ET. The best odds, lines, and picks for the game are here.

The Mets were swept away by the Chicago Cubs at home in their last series. This took their overall record to 89-55 and put them just 0.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East division. They have a batting average of.258 and an OBP of.329. They will definitely be looking to bounce back from their previous series defeat and regain their hitting prowess.

The Pirates, on the other hand, did some series sweeping themselves after defeating the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on the road and taking their record to 55-88. They are already out of contention to make it to the playoffs and are just looking to save face with what games are left in the regular season.

The Mets will start Carlos Carrasco on the mound in Game 1. He has a W-L of 14-6, an ERA of 3.80, a 1.30 WHIP, and 132 K's. This will be his 26th start of the season, and he is 8-2 at home. In his last start against the Miami Marlins, he gave up one run on four hits in six innings. He's been producing some magic from the mound this season, especially at Citi Field.

The Pirates will start J.T. Brubaker on the mound against the Mets. He has had a pretty disappointing season so far, with a W-L of 3-11, an ERA of 4.36, a 1.42 WHIP, and 140 strikeouts. This will be his 27th start of the season and he is 0-7 away, which is not a good sign for the already struggling Pirates unit.

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Thursday, September 15, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York.

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh Pirates +215 +1.5 (+100) Over 7.0 (-125) New York Mets -255 -1.5 (-120) Under 7.0 (+105)

New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates best pick

The New York Mets will come out all guns blazing. Expect Carrasco to command full authority on the mound tonight. They are in desperate need of a win and will look to do the same. The Mets' bullpen will attack the Pirates' unit from the get-go and you should expect the hitters to get some in early on.

Pick: Carlos Carrasco Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-135)

New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates predictions

Bettors should pick up an easy win for the Mets tonight.

Mets -1.5 (-120)

