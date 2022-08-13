New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions August 13, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox play for the 2,313th time today. These two teams are on opposite ends of the division, but fans can still count on a stiff matchup.

Boston stole one off New York last night in an extra-inning endeavor. Clay Holmes blew the one-run lead the Yankees had in the bottom of the ninth. Tommy Pham hit a single in the 10th to give Boston their 56th win of the season.

Red Sox @RedSox We love a Fenway Friday walk-off! We love a Fenway Friday walk-off! https://t.co/LlJucgao0O

"We love a Fenway Friday walk-off!" - RedSox

Pitching in this one are Frankie Montas for the Yankees and Kutter Crawford for the Red Sox.

This is Montas' second start for New York after being acquired from Oakland. It would be hard for this start to go worse than his first. Montas posted a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts in Oakland, but his first outing for New York lasted only three innings after surrendering six runs.

Kutter Crawford is 1 - 3 in eight starts.

Kutte has bounced between a starting role and the bullpen this season, but he's doing it well as he holds a 4.30 ERA and a WHIP of 1.24.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Saturday, August 13, 7:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

"Fenway Park and its many banners." - nj2nh.photography

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Odds

Moneyline Run in the 1st? Team Total Yankees -1.5 (+105) Yes (-105) Over 5 Runs (+100) Red Sox +1.5 (-126) No (-105) Over 4 Runs (-102)

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Best Pick

Aaron Judge may be the best hitter in baseball history. His 46 home runs are beyond impressive, but what's really impressive is that he's held an average above .300 as well. In today's game, there are plenty of power hitters, but very few who can hit the longball while maintaining a high batting average. Bettors can count on him to continue his historic seson.

Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+180)

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction

The Yankees are slipping as they have a record of 11-19 in their last 30 games. After last night's loss, they no longer have the best record in the American League. The Houston Astros hold that honor (73-41). Therefore, Montas needs to have a solid start tonight to give the Yankees a much-needed victory.

New York -1.5 (+105)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Today? New York Yankees Boston Red Sox 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt