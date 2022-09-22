New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 22 | 2022 MLB Season 

The New York Yankees will kick off a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. The Yankees lead the season series 9-6.

The Yankees are on a three-game winning streak. They defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 in their last series, taking their record to 90-58 and 52-22 at home. They look to be on a strong run to clinch the AL East division as they currently sit 6.5 games ahead of the second-placed Toronto Blue Jays.

The Red Sox have won three of their last five games after losing two games against the Yankees. They drew their most recent series against the Cincinnati Reds, but lost a crucial series against the Kansas City Royals just before that. They are 72-76 overall and currently sit nine games behind the Seattle Mariners, who hold the last wildcard spot in the American League.

The Yankees will start Jameson Taillon on the mound. He is 13-5 this season, with an ERA of 4.04, a 1.13 WHIP, and 132 Ks. This will be his 30th start of the season and his fourth against the Red Sox. In his three previous starts against the Red Sox, he gave up 10 runs on 15 hits in 18 innings pitched. He is a good strike-thrower and will look to restrict the Red Sox unit early in the game.

The Red Sox will start with Michael Wacha on the mound. He is 11-1 this season, with an ERA of 2.61 and a 1.03 WHIP. This will be his 21st start of the season and the second against the Yankees. In his previous outing against the Yankees, he shut them out of their unit, giving up just two hits in seven innings. He will look to repeat that performance tonight.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox match details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Thursday, September 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Boston Red Sox +145 +1.5 (-135) Over 8.5 (-110) New York Yankees -170 -1.5 (+115) Under 8.5 (-110)

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Best Picks

Both pitchers have been pitching well lately, especially against each other's opponents tonight. Both Michael and Jameson will look to deadlock the game in the early innings. They will try to restrict the runners from advancing bases and keep the number of hits to a minimum during the game. Expect an NRFI.

Pick: No runs in the first innings (-110)

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction

It will surely be a battle amongst the bullpens from the onset. Both teams would like to score early in the game, but this time they will likely restrict the flow of runs, as has been evident from their previous clashes this season. But expect the Red Sox to retaliate against the Yankees' prowess with equal intensity tonight.

Red Sox first five innings over 1.5 runs (-115)

