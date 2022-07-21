New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions July 21, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros open up the second half of the MLB season with a doubleheader in the Lone Star State.

These two teams lead the American League and are on a World Series-or-bust trajectory. Houston has appeared in three of the last five Fall Classics; meanwhile, New York is in one of the longest World Series droughts in franchise history. However, fielding one of the best teams in baseball history, the Yankees have an excellent chance to end that streak this year.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The 2nd half of the MLB season kicks off with Yankees taking on the Astros at 1:10 ET. Cristian Javier is scheduled to start for Houston.

The last time Javier started against the Yankees? June 25th when he went 7 innings with 13 K in a combined no-hitter. The 2nd half of the MLB season kicks off with Yankees taking on the Astros at 1:10 ET. Cristian Javier is scheduled to start for Houston.The last time Javier started against the Yankees? June 25th when he went 7 innings with 13 K in a combined no-hitter. https://t.co/ZxaUQ2LkXS

"The last time Javier started against the Yankees? June 25th when he went 7 innings with 13 K in a combined no-hitter." - ESPN Stats & Info

Pitching in the first game of the doubleheader are Jordan Montgomery for the Yankees and Christian Javier for the Astros.

Montgomery is having a solid year in the Bronx, but he may be in over his head facing off against the Yankee killer, Javier. He will need to be near perfect to leave this game with a W.

In the second game, Domingo German is expected to start for New York and Luis Garcia for Houston.

German will be making his first major league appearance of the season. He's pitched in A, AA, and AAA this season and will compelete the cycle with a big league appearance today. He pitched in 22 games for the Yankees in 2021 but didn't do well enough to claim a spot on the 2022 Opening Day roster.

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Thursday, July 21, 1:10 & 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

"It's our favorite season" - ellisonheights

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Betting Odds

ML (Game 1) O/U Game (1) ML (Game 2) O/U (Game 2) Yankees +112 Over 7.5 (-106) +102 Over 8.5 (-104) Astros -132 Under 7.5 (-114) -120 Under 8.5 (-118)

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Best Picks

Christian Javier has allowed a run in the first inning in five of his last 10 starts. However, May 14 against the Chicago White Sox was the last time Montgomery gave up a run in the first inning — 12 starts ago. Given how Javier has pitched against New York, the NRFI is a smart bet.

NRFI in Game 1 (-125)

Javier will enter play with a 3.22 ERA.

Aaron Judge loves hitting in Minute Maid Park. He'll likely hit a home run (+215) in one of the two games, but an RBI is a guarantee.

Aaron Judge to Record an RBI (+135)

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Prediction

A doubleheader offers a unique betting situation. Given the pitching matchup, Houston is the smart bet in the first game. The second game is where a layer of statistics should be looked at. Historically, the favorite — Houston in this case — wins the second game 65% of the time after winning the first. The percentages are normal for the second game if New York wins the first game.

If the Astros win the first game, bettors should hammer them in the second game.

Houston Game 1 (-132)

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Astros sweep the doubleheader? Yes No 0 votes so far