Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 24 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers (29-19) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 114-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Their opponents tonight, the New York Knicks (25-23), are currently on a four-game losing skid.

The Cavaliers are currently No.5 in the Eastern Conference rankings. Power forward Evan Mobley led the offensive charge in the team's win over the Bucks with 38 points. The Knicks, meanwhile, have floundered of late, most recently falling to the Toronto Raptors 125-116. Shooting guard RJ Barrett led on offense with 30 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Match Details

Fixture: Cavaliers @ Knicks

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 07:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, New York

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Injury Report

On the Cavaliers' front, shooting guard Dylan Windler is out indefinitely with an ankle injury. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is likely to play despite groin issues.

On the Knicks' end, center Mitchell Robinson is out with a thumb injury. Shooting guard Immanuel Quickley is questionable due to knee issues.

Player Team Injury Status Dylan Windler Cavaliers Ankle Out Donovan Mitchell Cavaliers Groin Likely Mitchell Robinson Knicks Thumb Out Immanuel Quickley Knicks Knee Questionable

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Cavaliers -3 (-110) Ov 220 (-110) -145 Knicks +3 (-110) Un 220 (-110) +125

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Starting 5s

Cavaliers - PG: Darius Garland, SG: Donovan Mitchell, SF: Isaac Okoro, PF: Evan Mobley, C: Jarrett Allen

Knicks - PG: Jalen Brunson, SG: Quentin Grimes, SF: RJ Barrett, PF: Julius Randle, C: Jericho Sims

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction

The Cavaliers have endured a hit-and-miss January thus far. They enjoyed a three-game winning streak to start the month off before going 4-5 in the games since. On offense, the team has been passable for the most part. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.4 points per game.

It's defense where the Cleveland outfit really shines. They're surrendering an average of 107.2 points per game, which is currently the lowest in the league.

The Knicks, meanwhile, have been led by Julius Randle on offense. The veteran power forward is averaging 24.4 points per game. Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett have also been strong in this regard this season. Mitchell Robinson's absence does not bode well for the New York outfit tonight.

Overall, despite their topsy-turvy run of late, the Cavaliers' first-class defense should be enough to keep the Knicks at bay tonight.

Prediction: Cavaliers -3 (-110)

