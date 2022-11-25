Is Sports Betting Legal in Georgia?

Sports betting is not currently legal in the state of Georgia.

Historically, Georgia has never been among the states that were big on gambling. The Peach State is beginning to face some pressure to ease up on its gambling laws thanks to a number of politicians, sporting figures, and franchises speaking in favor of it.

For now, betting giants like DraftKings do not accept wagers in Georgia. Those who wish to gamble need to pop over to nearby states such as Tennessee to place their bets.

Betting remains illegal in 'The Empire State of the South' because the state's government is yet to successfully settle on a bill for it. Should they reach an agreement on it, the state's citizens would then have the chance to vote on whether or not sports betting should be legal moving forward.

Will Sports Betting Become Legal Soon?

The earliest point in time when sports betting could become legal in the Peach State is late 2023 or, more likely, early 2024. There were legislative discussions surrounding a rule change on the matter this year, but they ultimately fell through.

New talks on the matter are set to begin in January 2023. Even if they go well, there's still a good deal of work and a residents' vote to keep in mind before sports betting can officially be sanctioned in the state.

Given the impressive array of teams the state has over a wide variety of sports - including the Falcons in the NFL, the Braves in the MLB, and the Hawks in the NBA - there's plenty of betting interest in the Peach State should it ease up its laws.

