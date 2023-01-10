NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds: Justin Jefferson & More | 2023 NFL Awards

Now that the NFL season has wrapped up, we can look at the best Offensive Player of the Year candidates for the 2022-23 NFL season. This season has featured multiple special moments for the NFL's brightest stars, but only one player can walk away with the honors. We'll look at the odds for some of the top candidates, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Favorite: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings (-800)

Justin Jefferson is coming off a fantastic, record-setting third season catching passes. His final stat line for the season was 128 catches for 1,809 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. He also had a touchdown on the ground.

He set the Vikings record in single-season receptions and yards, passing Hall of Famers Cris Carter and Randy Moss, respectively. His 1,809 yards were the sixth-most in a single season in NFL history. He led the league in catches, receiving yards, and receiving yards per game. He was indisputably an instrumental part of Minnesota's campaign that culminated in the NFC North crown at the very least.

Dark Horse: Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins (+1400)

Another elite pass catcher, Tyreek Hill, concluded another incredible campaign that proved he can succeed with any quarterback. He finished his first season in Miami with 119 catches, 1,710 receiving yards, seven receiving touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown. He caught passes from three different quarterbacks this season. While his season was certainly worthy, his numbers across the board are worse than Jefferson's, and his team wasn't as successful. It's unlikely he'll leapfrog his fellow pass catcher for the award.

Dark Horse: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (+1600)

The man who used to throw to Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes, quietly had another stellar season, even by his standards. Leading his team to the AFC West title again and the top seed in the AFC, Mahomes had 5,250 yards passing and 41 passing touchdowns. He also had four rushing touchdowns, a career-high.

Outside of leading the league in passing yards and touchdowns, he was second in passer rating with a 105.2 mark. He's more in the running for MVP, which favors quarterbacks rather than Offensive Player of the Year, the only reason he's not favored this season.

The Rest

Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Travis Kelce, A.J. Brown, Saquon Barkley

While all of these players have had phenomenal campaigns, they unfortunately won't be in the running for this award. Still, some of them are sure to be in the running for MVP and Comeback Player of the Year, too. Every player is also in the postseason, which they probably value more.

