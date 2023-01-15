WWE will be celebrating the 30th anniversary on Jan. 23 with "Raw 30" and several WWE Hall of Famers and legends will be in attendance for the party.

Ric Flair discussed on his "To Be The Man" podcast two names that have definitely had their share of controversy throughout the last few years that he would love to see at the show in Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan.

"Why not? He owns the company. I think it'd be tremendous. If you have Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon — I don't even know what they're doing with me, but I'm insignificant compared to those guys — if they're there for the show, unless The Rock is coming, man, what a show. But I think, 30 years, I believe wholeheartedly that Vince should be there and should get the recognition for the 30 years that he's been busting his ass, producing that show." h/t WrestlingInc

It seems Flair has already let one of these names slip during his show as well so it is not as big of a mystery.

"I'll see Hulk [Hogan] the 23rd. I hope Vince [McMahon] is at the show too."

It will be interesting to see as McMahon is recently back in power in WWE after the board unanimously elected him to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board.

McMahon has been off of WWE television since he announced his retirement on July 22, 2022 while Hogan last appeared being a co-host with Titus O'Neil for Wrestlemania 37 back in April.

Who else is rumored to be at the Raw 30 show?

Many WWE Hall of Famers and legends are expected to be at this monumental show, whether they are there to celebrate or actually appear on television. Multiple reports have indicated that both Kane and Sean "X-Pac" Waltman will be at the show as well as Ric Flair.

With Triple H and Shawn Michaels holding positions in the company, it would not be a long shot for them to appear.

However, one person that would need to remain off of television if they are in attendance would be William Regal, as his contract with WWE does not allow him to be on television for a while as an agreement with AEW to not extend Regal's contract at the end of 2022.

