NFL Best Bets: Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, & Indianapolis Colts | NFL Week One

NFL Week One Best Bets: Back the Eagles and Broncos to take care of business

The NFL season will continue on Sunday after a great Thursday night game. There are many great matchups that will provide some exciting games. Many NFL teams will begin the season with a lot of uncertainty because of the new looks of their rosters. Then, there are some teams who know exactly what their identity is and will look to play their style of game in hopes of an opening week victory. If you want betting action on this week's games, you've come to the right place!

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for Week One of the NFL season.

Bet #1: Denver Broncos/Philadelphia Eagles Moneyline Parlay (+103)

Both the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles made some serious roster adjustments this off-season. Now, each of these teams will look to make a run at the postseason with these new-look rosters. Philadelphia will play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Lions have made some changes for the better as well, but the Eagles still seem to have a more talented bunch.

Look for Philadelphia to utilize their run game against the Lions' front seven, with Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Jalen Hurts all getting some work on the ground. The aspect of the game that has Eagles fans the most exciting is the additions the team made on the defensive side of the ball. Adding C.J. Gardner-Johnson and James Bradberry could prove to be very positive moves.

The Broncos have finally solved the quarterback dilemma that they've had since Peyton Manning retired. Russell Wilson takes the reigns in Denver and gets the opportunity to play against his former team and coach in Week One. Denver will travel to Seattle on Monday night to face a rebuilding Seattle Seahawks team. Look for the Broncos to lean heavily on Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon and play some smash-mouth-style football.

Both of these teams have mismatches that they should take advantage of. Let's cash this bet!

Bet #2: Indianapolis Colts -7 (-115) vs. the Houston Texans

The Indianapolis Colts also have a new quarterback at the helm. The Colts traded for Matt Ryan during the off-season, in hopes of finally having a quarterback who can lead this talented group to the playoffs. With the decline of the Tennessee Titans' roster, it looks like Indianapolis can finally make that stride. Running back Jonathan Taylor is coming off an incredible season and will look to bring that success into 2022.

Being in one of the worst divisions in the NFL will help the Colts' cause this season. Matt Ryan and Michael Pittman Jr. provide an interesting duo that could have a monster season together. There's no better Week One matchup than a Houston Texans team that is consistently one of the worst teams in the NFL. The Colts should have no issues covering this spread. We're taking the Colts -7 all day!

