NFL Best Bets - Divisional Round - NFC

There were no surprises during the NFL Wild Card Weekend on the NFC side of the bracket. However, games going as expected did result in some exciting matchups for this Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

The NFL's NFC

The New York Giants technically upset the Minnesota Vikings as the Giants were three-point underdogs. However, it was such an anticipated upset that it would have been more of a surprise if the Vikings had won.

After winning the game, the Giants will take on a divisional rival who had the week off after receiving a first-round bye.

New York vs. Philadelphia

As divisional rivals, this will be the third time the teams have met this season.

The Eagles had their way with New York in the first game, defeating them 48-22. New York kept it tight when they played in Week 18, despite resting most of their starters. Philly took a six-point victory in that one.

While some may say it's hard to beat a team three times in one season, that simply isn't true. In situations such as this, the 2-0 team wins more times than not.

Playing in Philly once again, the Eagles are favored by (-7.5). It's a challenging game to handicap. Many would show some love to the underdogs here, but that's likely not going to happen. The Eagles have been dominant all year, and it is hard to imagine them waffling against the Giants.

Philadelphia -7.5 (-110)

Dallas vs. San Fransisco

A far more enticing matchup is with the Cowboys heading to Northern California to take on the 49ers. Dallas easily took care of Tampa Bay last week and now receives the opportunity to take on a San Francisco team that has been overpowering opponents.

For those unaware, the NFL's 49ers are playing with their third-string quarterback, Brock Purdy, "Mr. Irreleivant." While San Francisco relied on a well-built team around him to carry him through the playoffs, he looked sharp last week.

Purdy threw for 332 yards against Seattle. It was the first time he eclipsed the 300-yard mark. The San Francisco team is incredible and would be favored with almost anyone under center, but with Purdy coming into his own, this team has an NFL Super Bowl in their future.

San Fransisco -3.5 (-110) & San Francisco to Win the NFC (+170)

Poll : 0 votes