NFL Player Prop Bets for Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos - October 6 | 2022 NFL Football Season

There are plenty of player prop bets being offered on Thursday Night Football, where we'll see the Broncos and Colts square off. These teams rarely match up, but we'll see two of the better quarterbacks from the past decade take the field tonight. Below, we'll go through the best player props to target this Thursday, October 6.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos Match Details

Fixture: Indianapolis Colts @ Denver Broncos

Date & Time: Thursday, October 6, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

NFL Player Prop #1: Alec Pierce Over 34.5 Receiving Yards (-101)

Colts rookie receiver Alec Pierce was taken in the second round of this year's draft, and in the last two weeks, he's been to rack up some key receptions. Over his previous two games, he's been targeted 11 times, reeling in seven catches for 141 yards. He's averaging 20.1 yards reception, too, showing that QB Matt Ryan has been targeting him deep down the field. With star running back Jonathan Taylor sidelined for tonight's contest, the Colts may elect to go pass-heavy against the Broncos. Denver's defense has been tough to break down this year, but Pierce should be able to build off of great play from the last two weeks.

NFL Player Prop #2: Matt Ryan Over 32.5 Passing Attempts (-120)

Matt Ryan has been decent overall for Indianapolis, but he's not been as sharp as Colts fans may have anticipated when he came over from the Atlanta Falcons during the offseason. Still, he's been forced to attempt more passes as he's found his team trying to come from behind quite frequently. He's currently averaging 38.5 passing attempts per game, and the last two weeks, he finished with 37 attempts in each contest. The Broncos have been very good defensively, but if the Colts are down in the second half, they'll be forced to pass almost every play.

NFL Player Prop #3: Courtland Sutton Over 63.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Courtland Sutton has been one of the better receivers in the NFL this year. Last week, he recorded his first receiving TD, but he ended with just 52 receiving yards, the lowest mark of the season. Still, he's averaging 85.8 receiving yards per game through four weeks, and he'll be matched up with a subpar Colts secondary. Expect Sutton to have a ton of yards tonight as he's been Russell Wilson's main receiving target by a wide margin. Also, running back Javonte Williams recently suffered a season-ending injury which could open up more targets for Sutton.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far