NFL Player Prop Prediction for Atlanta Falcons vs Cleveland Browns - October 2 | 2022 NFL Football Season

There are plenty of NFL player prop bets being offered this Sunday (October 2), where the Atlanta Falcons will host the Cleveland Browns.

The two teams haven't met since 2018, and they haven't faced off in Atlanta since 2014. Both teams have had mixed results this season, so they'll look to gain some momentum.

Atlanta Falcons vs Cleveland Browns Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Browns @ Atlanta Falcons

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2; 1:00 pm EDT

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

NFL Player Prop #1: Kareem Hunt Over 43.5 Rushing Yards (-101)

The Browns' Kareem Hunt has had a solid start to the season, and he's been very consistent. He's averaging 50.3 rushing yards per game, and his lowest single-game total through three weeks is 46. Hunt is the backup to stud running back Nick Chubb, but both combine for a ton of touches every week.

The Falcons' defense rank right in the middle of the pack when it comes to rushing yards allowed. Last year, Atlanta allowed 44 yards or more to an opposing running back in 14 of their 17 games. While they seem to have slightly improved, so far this year, they've given up over 44 yards to an opposing running back in two of their first three games. Expect Hunt to hit the over for this prop once again.

NFL Player Prop #2: Marcus Mariota Under 18.5 Passing Completions (-130)

Marcus Mariota has been up and down so far this year, but from week to week, the number of passing completions and attempts has dropped for the Falcons' new quarterback.

Mariota has completed just 30 passes in his last two games, which is a result of not taking care of the ball. This season, he has five fumbles already and three interceptions, which is hurting his overall volume. Expect the Browns' defense to do enough to keep Mariota under 19 completions for the third straight contest.

NFL Player Prop #3: Jacoby Brissett Over 19.5 Passing Completions (-114)

Jacoby Brissett has had to fill in at QB for the Browns to open the year, and so far, he has done a decent job. He has taken care of the ball very well, as he has zero fumbles and just one pick in three starts.

Cleveland's time of possession ranks highest in the NFL so far, which means Brissett should have the ball in his hands a lot. In the last two weeks, Brissett has recorded 21 & 22 completions, so expect him to finish with over 20 here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far