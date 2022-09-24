NFL Player Prop Prediction for Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans - September 25 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will battle each other at Soldier Field on Sunday. Plenty of player props are being offered, and we'll go through the best ones to add to your bet slips for this matchup this Sunday, September 25.

NFL Player Prop #1: Darnell Mooney Over 3.5 Receptions (-109)

The Bears' Darnell Mooney has had a rough start to the year, only totaling two receptions this year. He has had five targets, but overall the Bears have barely gotten anything going through the air. That could change this week, though, as Houston's defense is subpar all-around. Mooney is also Chicago's second-best receiving option on paper, so expect him to rack up at least four catches on Sunday.

NFL Player Prop #2: David Montgomery Over 85.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards

Chicago's David Montgomery had a great Week 2, finishing with 122 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards against the Green Bay Packers. Montgomery was a 100-yard rusher two seasons ago, and he's a major part of the Bears' offensive game plan.

Looking at his opposition for Sunday, the Houston Texans' run defense ranks sixth-worst this year, and last season they were the worst in the NFL. Montgomery could probably accumulate 86 rushing yards alone, so this is a great prop to target. He's a lock to see around 15 or more carries, and he's already had six targets and five receptions in 2022. Expect the Bears' running back to be a big part of the offense on Sunday.

NFL Player Prop #3: Damion Pierce Under 1.5 Receptions (-135)

Houston's rookie running back Damion Pierce has gotten the most carries for his team so far. Pierce was taken in the fourth round of this year's draft, and it's likely that the Texans will try to develop him and give him ample opportunities over the course of the year.

While he has the potential to be a solid rusher in the future when it comes to receptions, Pierce has only been targeted twice this season so far. Even at Florida, Pierce never racked up a lot of catches, so there's no reason for him to occupy this role right away in the NFL. Expect Mills to barely target Pierce, if at all, so take the under for this prop on Sunday in the Windy City.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far