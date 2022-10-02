NFL Player Prop Prediction for Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants - October 2 | 2022 NFL Football Season

There are plenty of player props being offered for the matchup between the New York Giants and the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Chicago Bears embarrassed the New York Giants last season with a 29-3 win, but New York looks way better than they did in that contest. The Bears have also won their previous three meetings, so the Giants will look to snap that streak today.

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bears @ New York Giants

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2, 1.00 PM EDT

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

NFL Player Prop #1: Justin Fields Under 0.5 Interceptions (+130)

Bears QB Justin Fields has had a rough first three weeks, currently sporting an awful 50.0 passer rating. Fields has thrown a pick in every game, including two last week.

Still, the value of this prop is too good to pass up, considering the New York Giants are one of three teams in the NFL without an interception.

Fields is only averaging 15 passing attempts too, so the likelihood that he'll throw an interception with so few attempts is much lower. Expect Fields to be better with his decision making today as the Bears seek their third victory.

NFL Player Prop #2: Daniel Jones Over 26.5 Passing Attempts (-125)

Daniel Jones has had mixed results in his opening three games, but the Giants are 2-1 anyway. Jones has had mediocre stats every season so far, and he's trending in that direction again.

Still, his passing attempts over the last two weeks have been very high, as he's totaled 71. The Chicago Bears' time in possession so far is very low, which should help Jones have the ball in his hands more than normal.

He's averaging 30.7 attempts on the year too, so expect him to reach 27 this afternoon at home.

NFL Player Prop #3: Daniel Bellinger Over 17.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger had a solid game against the Cowboys last time out, despite the loss. While he's not the main receiving option, his four receptions for 40 yards last week could lead to him getting targeted more against the Bears.

He's now totaled 56 yards in two games, so expect him to reach 18 yards, especially if he stays around the five targets he got last week.

