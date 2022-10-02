NFL Player Prop Prediction for Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles - October 2 | 2022 NFL Season

NFL Prop Players are out for the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (October 2).

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles Match Details

Date and Time: Sunday, October 2; 1:00 pm ET

#1 NFL Player Prop: Jalen Hurts over 249.5 passing yards (-115)

Jalen Hurts' strong start to the season has not yet been reflected in the Vegas odds. He had at least 333 throwing yards in the last two weeks. In each game, the first half was where he caused the maximum damage, and the second half was rather quiet.

Hurts has a better chance of surpassing 300 passing yards for the third straight game and covering this over-provision if he's forced to continue being aggressive in the second half. He should be doing a lot of throwing in this game, regardless of how the game pans out as he seems certain to surpass 249.5 passing yards.

#2 NFL Player Prop: A.J Brown over 73.5 receiving yards (-115)

A.J. Brown is excellent beyond belief. The Jaguars' secondary is inexperienced, and the NFL has ranked their pass defense as average thus far this year. Brown has a little extra to play for this week in addition to those two things working in his favor.

He has over 73.5 receiving yards in two of his three games this season and ranks fifth in the NFL in target share at 31.6%. Additionally, in four games with the Titans, he has averaged 72.3 receiving yards per contest against the Jaguars. There are several compelling arguments to choose Brown this week.

#3 NFL Player Prop: Christian Kirk over 63.5 receiving yards (-115)

Christian Kirk has over 63.5 receiving yards in the season's first three games, thanks to the Jaguars' ingenious scheme to put the ball in his hands (89 yards per game). Avonte Maddox, the Eagles' slot cornerback, is out of this game with an ankle injury, despite Kirk lining up all over the field.

Before joining the Eagles as a full time safety, C.J. Gardner-Johnson spent his time largely as a nickel corner with the Saints, so he might be given the assignment of covering Kirk first. Nevertheless, Kirk will fancy his chances of surpassing 63.5 receiving yards once more, as the Eagles are missing a man at the position that's most crucial to securing the slot.

