NFL Player Props: Indianapolis Colts vs Kansas City Chiefs - September 25 | 2022 NFL Season

The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (September 25) at the Lucas Oil Stadium in NFL action.

The Colts are winless this season, losing one and tying the other. Kansas, meanwhile, has had a flawless start to the season, winning their opening two games.

The Colts are third in the AFC South standings, while the Chiefs come in atop the AFC West standings.

NFL PROP #1: Patrick Mahomes II (Chiefs), Passing Touchdowns & Pass Completion (-145 on TrackBets)

Patrick Mahomes II has had a stellar start to his campaign, throwing seven touchdowns in the first two games. He was particularly spectacular in the 44-21 victory over the Cardinals, where he threw five touchdowns.

He has had a staggering pass completion metric of 72.97%, completing 30 of his 39 attempted passes against the Cardinals. He’s averaging 297.5 thrown yards, enabling his team to play lights-out football and start the season with a 100% record.

NFL PROP #2: Matt Ryan, Passing Yards & Pass Completion (-114 on TrackBets)

The Colts led by Matt Ryan haven’t had a great start to their season. This evening, they desperately need a result to avoid going winless in their first three games. Matt Ryan has had a solid start to his campaign and is the key to the Colts’ success. He will look to get them closer to the top of the division.

Ryan has completed 60% (48 of 80) of his attempted passes this campaign. He has also completed 547 thrown yards, with one touchdown and four interceptions, and has averaged 273.5 thrown yards per game.

NFL PROP #2: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Rushing Yards (-118 on TrackBets)

Edwards-Helaire has started the campaign very brightly. He has racked up 116 rushing yards over the first two games. The Chiefs are mostly relying on the 23-year-old running back for this metric. He's the go-to target for Mahomes, as he has completed 15 carries and seven receptions.

His link-up with Mahomes has been the key for Kansas putting in great performances as they look to extend their win streak to three.

