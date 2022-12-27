NFL Super Bowl Odds 2023: Best Teams to Bet On - Bills, Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers

We are down to just two regular season weeks remaining until the postseason, so let's take a look at where the value sits for Super Bowl futures bets.

We've seen a lot of games and have enough statistics that we can start to see who the real contenders are and for betting purposes, which long shots have some worthy value.

However, things have stayed consistent the previous few weeks in terms of the teams and the order in terms of best odds to win. The top teams are prevailing, and we will discuss them here.

Top Contenders to Bet On:

Buffalo Bills, NFL (+340)

The Bills are still leading the entire AFC and have already clinched the AFC East with two weeks to go in the regular season. They have a tough remaining schedule, though, as they are on the road in Week 17 to take on the Cincinnati Bengals and then home in Week 18 against the New England Patriots. They currently hold the top spot in the conference in terms of a tiebreaker, which includes a first-round bye and home-field advantage.

Buffalo's offense has been doing well throughout the season, but quarterback Josh Allen has been struggling since suffering an elbow injury over a month ago. However, the team is on a six-game winning streak with their defense leading the charge. They rank fourth in points per game (28) and second in points per game allowed (17.5). The Bills are definitely a top team, but having them as the most likely team to win feels a little off.

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL (+500)

This Kansas City Chiefs team needs to keep winning and hope for a Buffalo Bills loss in the next two weeks in order to claim the top seed in the conference. They have already clinched the AFC West and have a home game against the Denver Broncos in Week 17 and finish the regular season with a road game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.

The Chiefs offense has been dominant as they are second in the league with 29.2 points per game behind Patrick Mahomes' MVP season. The defense has shown some issues though as they have fallen to 16th in the NFL with 22.1 points per game given up this year and struggling a bit as of late. However, they are doing well enough with their offense to continue winning games and with the playoff success this core has, it is tough to see them not over Buffalo in terms of the odds.

Philadelphia Eagles, NFL (+500)

With the injury to quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' chances for a Super Bowl run have gone a little down to the point I would recommend buying on the dip. Philadelphia is still leading the NFC with a 13-2 record this year and have a Week 17 home game against the New Orleans Saints and Week 18 home game against the New York Giants. If they win one of these games, they officially clinch the NFC East.

This Eagles team has been electric offensively as they lead the NFL with 29.7 points per game, but the injuries to Jalen Hurts and offensive lineman Lane Johnson have caused some concern there. The defense has been doing well too as they are 10th with 20.5 points per game allowed as well. They should be the best odds in the NFC so this should be interesting.

San Francisco 49ers, NFL (+600)

The San Francisco 49ers have survived some quarterback injuries, but continued to win and have already clinched the NFC West. They still technically have a shot at the one-seed in the NFC, but that seems highly unlikely. They have a Week 17 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders and then are home for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 to wrap up the regular season.

This 49ers team is on an eight-game winning streak and have rookie quarterback Brock Purdy doing extremely well in the Kyle Shanahan system as he has an 8:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. This defense has been elite as they are the best with just 15.3 points per game allowed to keep the offense not having to do too much to win games. With guys like running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver DeeBo Samuel, the 49ers have a great shot of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when all things are said and done, even with a neophyte at the quarterback position.

