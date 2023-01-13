Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls Prediction

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Friday (January 13) in NBA Regular Season action.

Both sides have identical overall records at the time of writing as they come into this game 19-23 each. The Thunder side have been in sparkling form recently winning 4 of the last 6 games. They have climbed up to the 12th seed in the Western conference standings, level on wins with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

They come into this game on the back of a very convincing 133-114 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was once again the point of difference as he ended the game with 37 points 8 rebounds and six assists.

The Bulls side, however, haven't had a similar fortune as they have lost both of their last 2 games. Prior to those two defeats they had won 3 games in a row. They come into this game on the back of a 100-97 defeat against the Washington wizards, a game in which Zach LaVine led all scorers with 38 points.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Chicago Bulls

Date & Time: Friday, January 13, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Chicago Bulls Lonzo Ball Knee Out Chicago Bulls DeMar DeRozan Quadriceps Out

Lonzo Ball is out with a knee issue for the Bulls, alongside DeMar DeRozan who is out with a quadriceps injury.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Oklahoma City Thunder +4.5 (-110) Over 234.5 (-107) +154 Chicago Bulls -4.5 (-110) Under 234.5 (-110) -185

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls Starting 5s

Thunder: PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Josh Giddey SF Luguentz Dort PF Jalen Williams C Eugene Omoruyi

Bulls: PG Ayo Dosunmu SG Zach LaVine (GTD) SF Alex Caruso PF Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls Betting Prediction

The Thunder have a much healthier squad compared to the Bulls. With DeRozan out, the Bulls will come into this game without their primary ball handler and their number one scoring option, putting a major burden on LaVine.

The OKC side have been quite one-dimensional this season, but as stats suggest, they have been quite effective. The form that Shai is in, the Bulls defense has their work cut out.

Although the odds favor the Bulls, logically speaking, the Thunder should take this one and extend Chicago’s losing streak to three in a row.

Oklahoma City Thunder: +154

