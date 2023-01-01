Panthers vs. Buccaneers: Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Lines & Picks for NFL Games Today - January 1 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Carolina Panthers will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South divisional rivals that will have heavy implications in the postseason race.

Carolina is 6-9 and one game behind in the division race. Carolina have won three of their past four games and are currently 5-5 under interim head coach Steve Wilks.

The Buccaneers are 7-8 and leading the NFC South. Tampa Bay have lost three of their past four games, however, if they defeat Carolina, they will clinch the division.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Match Details

Fixture: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1st, 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, Florida

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Carolina Panthers +3.5(-114) Over 40.5(-110) +164 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3.5(-106) Under 40.5(-110) -196

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Key Stats

The 6-9 Carolina team has been a middle-of-the-pack unit on both sides of the ball this season. Carolina currently ranks 18th in scoring, averaging 20.9 points per game, and 19th in scoring defense, allowing 22.5 points per game. A victory would give Carolina the NFC South lead. However, a loss would eliminate them from the postseason race.

The 7-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled offensively all season. After scoring 30.1 points per game last season and ranking second in scoring, Tampa Bay has scored 17.7 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NFL. Their defense, however, has been much better as they rank seventh in scoring defense, allowing 20.3 points per game. The Buccaneers are in a position to clinch their third consecutive postseason appearance if they are able to pick up a home victory.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Prediction

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South with a victory, they will have to go through a Carolina team that defeated them 21-3 in Week 7. Carolina, who appeared to be tanking after trading All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, could take control of the division lead with a victory. However, they would need a victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 18 to make the postseason.

While Tampa Bay is 4-4 at home, they are 6-2 in home divisional games since Tom Brady joined the team, with both losses coming against the Saints. Look for the Buccaneers to continue their divisional success by picking up a division-clinching victory as they win by at least four points.

Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3.5 (-106)

Poll : 0 votes