The (5-6) Philadelphia 76ers attempt to keep their 2022 season afloat while James Harden is ailing and out of the lineup. The 76ers look to boost their record back to .500 against the firepower of the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks have their ailing superstar in Trae Young, who hasn't quite been himself since injuring his shin. Trae Young historically tortures the 76ers, so if he is close to 100%, it will be a long night for Philadelphia.

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINE TOTAL Philadelphia 76ers +1.5 (-110) O 222.5 (-105) Atlanta Hawks -1.5 (-110) U 222.5 (-115)

Joel Embiid has been sensational lately. The 76ers' big man paces the team in scoring, with 28 points per game while leading the team in rebounds and blocked shots. If the 76ers stand a chance in this one, Joel Embiid will need to come up with a masterful performance.

Tyrese Maxey is emerging as an NBA superstar before our eyes. Maxey is a blur with the ball in his hands as he penetrates the opposition's defense. Maxey leads the 76ers in minutes played as a vital piece to the team.

The 76ers' fanbase waits for Tobias Harris to step up in the absence of James Harden. Harris needs to become more of a scoring threat if the 76ers are to keep pace with the better teams in the Eastern Conference.

Trae Young is been a leader for the Atlanta Hawks, but now, the Hawks have enough balance that several players can step up on any given night.

Dejounte Murray has opened some eyes with how well he can play alongside Young in the Hawks' offense. Murray is an all-around superstar with 22 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and two steals per night.

Keep an eye on Clint Capela in this one, as he matches up with Joel Embiid. Capela leads the Hawks in blocked shots and is vital to keep Joel Embiid in check.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers @ Atlanta Hawks

Date and Time: Thursday, November 10, 7:30 PM ET

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Best Pick:

With James Harden again out for this one, additional scoring responsibilities fall to Tyrese Maxey. The third-year guard has turned into a superstar and has elevated his game to new heights. I'll take the Over.

Tyrese Maxey; Pts: Over 23.5

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Final Prediction

Trae Young is back, and that offensive lift he provides is too much for a Harden-less 76ers to combat. Take the Hawks in this one.

Atlanta Hawks -1.5 (-110) (O/U 222.5, -105)

