Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Line, Picks, (Y)RFI and Predictions August 3, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves finished off a short two-game set Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park.

The Phillies suffered a beatdown Tuesday night as they could only muster one run on four hits against the Braves pitching staff, but what secured their defeat was the eleven runs their bullpen let up.

Taking the mound was Zack Wheeler for the Phillies and Charlie Morton for the Braves.

Wheeler is the best pitcher in the Phillies rotation; as an absolute ace, he'll be a crucial part of Philadelphia's playoff push. This is Wheeler's third year in PA, and he has managed to improve with each season. He's two-thirds of his way through the season, giving up nearly half as many hits and runs as he did last season.

Morton is the type of veteran every team wants in their rotation. He's a veteran of the game and can teach young pitchers a lot, but more importantly, he can go out and get his team a win.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 3, 12:20 P.M. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Phillies +120 Over 7.5 (-115) Yes (+110) Braves -142 Under 7.5 (-105) No (-135)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Austin Riley is the hottest hitter in the National League, and betting on him to do something positive in a game this season is producing free money.

Austin Riley to Record an RBI (+110)

On his day off, Monday, Riley inked a 10-year $212 million contract.

Charlie Morton has been lowering his ERA in the second half of the season, and Wheeler is one of the best pitchers in baseball. They both currently hold a streak of five consecutive starts without allowing a run in the first inning, dating back to the last time they faced off against each other. Betters, of course, can interpret that statistic in two different ways, but history will likely repeat itself.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (+110)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

Atlanta is on a four-game winning streak, and taking both of these games from Philly will make up for the series they lost to them last week. However, with Wheeler on the mound and how the Braves fare in day games, Philly is the proper call.

Philadelphia (+120)

