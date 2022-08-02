"Basically there is no improvement” “Nothing is exactly what Grossman has been this year”- Atlanta Braves fans miserable with Jake Odorizzi and Robbie Grossman's acquisition in exchange for Will Smith

The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves are making moves before the trade deadline. Unfortunately for their fans, they don’t seem to have the right moves. On Monday night, the Braves announced the addition of Jake Odorizzi and Robbie Grossman.

With big names like Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani, and Noah Syndergaard all rumored to be trade possibilites, the team has under-delivered. So far, Alex Anthopoulos has completed trades for veteran starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi and Robbie Grossman. For a team that is in the hunt for the playoffs and looking to defend their title, fans are right to question the lack of activity.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Braves are busy. They're working on finalizing deals for right-hander Jake Odorizzi and outfielder Robbie Grossman, sources tell ESPN.



Starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi was acquired from the Houston Astros in exchange for reliever Will Smith. Veteran outfielder Robbie Grossman came in from the Detroit Tigers as cover for the injured Adam Duvall. In return, the Tigers will receive Kris Anglin.

Atlanta Braves fans have reason to be upset after seeing a flurry of moves during the deadline. We have seen big moves from rival teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves, on the other hand, seem to be moving sideways.

John D'Addona @littlejd813 @JeffPassan Why make any of these trades, 1st trade was garage for garage, the 2nd trade is just a player in the outfield. Basically there is no improvement to the team. 🤷🏽‍♂️ @JeffPassan Why make any of these trades, 1st trade was garage for garage, the 2nd trade is just a player in the outfield. Basically there is no improvement to the team. 🤷🏽‍♂️

Jasoñ Reese @jase1129 With Grossman and Odorizzi it may be a very quiet trade deadline day for the Braves. AA is likely done once the Odorizzi deal becomes official. With Grossman and Odorizzi it may be a very quiet trade deadline day for the Braves. AA is likely done once the Odorizzi deal becomes official.

The moves have been uninspiring at a critical point in the season when the team is in need of reinforcements. The Mets are 3.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. They are currently on a seven-game winning streak and look stronger than ever with the return of starting pitchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer.

The Atlanta Braves are currently 3.5 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East

A.J. Minter and William Contreras of the Atlanta Braves celebrate a victory.

Jake Odorizzi is a seasoned veteran and was selected to the All-Star team in 2019. He will provide much-needed support and experience for the starting rotation that is still young.

Fans will hope that Odorizzi can improve on his 2021 season. The right-hander started 23 games and finished with a mediocre 6-7 record and a 4.21 ERA.

Injuries have also been a worry for Odorizzi as there were concerns about a season-ending ankle injury earlier this season.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Braves fans and Astros fans reacting to the Smith/Odorizzi trade: “Have fun! LOL” Braves fans and Astros fans reacting to the Smith/Odorizzi trade: “Have fun! LOL” https://t.co/rQYzPp73eX

Robbie Grossman's season with the Tigers hasn't been particularly inspiring either. The 32-year-old has barely hit over .200 and has only two home runs and 23 RBIs in 83 games this season.

He will be an important cover in the outfield, but it is hard to see how a sub-par hitter can improve this team when they face the Mets or Dodgers in late September.

After breaking a 26-year drought, the Atlanta Braves finally won the World Series in 2021. Fans may have been spoiled by last year's success. If the organization hopes to replicate that feat, a few big-name trades might be required.

