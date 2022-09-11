Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 11 | 2022 MLB Season

The final game of the series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals is scheduled to be played on Sunday afternoon at PNC Park. The best odds, lines, and picks for the game are here.

The series is tied at one game apiece, and it will be interesting to see who comes out strong in the final game today. The Cardinals lead the season series by 9-3.

The Cardinals defeated the Pirates 7-5 last night courtesy of a magnificent hitting display by Albert Pujols and third baseman Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals are 82-58 overall and are sitting at the top of the National League Central standings, easily making their way into the playoffs since they are already eight games ahead of the second-placed Brewers.

The Pirates share the same division as the Cardinals but have had the very opposite run of form when compared to the table leaders. They have a 51-87 overall record and have no chance of making it to the playoffs this season. They are just trying to save face by aiming to win a series at home against one of the better hitting teams this season.

The Pirates will start with Mitch Keller on the mound. This will be his 25th start of the season and the 3rd against the Cardinals. He has an ERA of 4.22 and an overall record of 5-10. In his previous two starts against the Cardinals, he gave away six runs on 13 hits in 9.1 innings. He will hope to register a win against his opponents for the day at the third time of asking.

The Cardinals will start Jose Quintana on the mound against his former team. Since his acquisition, he has produced an overall record of 5-6 and a 1.32 WHIP. He pitches well and tends to control the pace of the game. It will be interesting to see his performance against his former side today.

What a pickup for José Quintana is the first @Cardinals pitcher since 1912 (the first year earned runs were tracked in the NL) to allow two earned runs or less in each of his first seven starts with the teamWhat a pickup for #STLCards José Quintana is the first @Cardinals pitcher since 1912 (the first year earned runs were tracked in the NL) to allow two earned runs or less in each of his first seven starts with the team 😳😳😳What a pickup for #STLCards 🔥 https://t.co/RH447y149F

Match Details: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Match: St. Louis Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11, 1:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Odds: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under St. Louis Cardinals -205 -1.5 (-130) Over 8.0 (-105) Pittsburgh Pirates +175 +1.5 (+110) Under 8.0 (-115)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Picks

The Cardinals have managed to score more than five runs both times they played against the Pirates. No doubt, they will look to attack Mitch early on in the game and set the tone for yet another series win on the road.

Pick: Cardinals Total Runs Over 4.5 (-130)

Betting Prediction: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

With the kind of hitting display that the Cardinals have showcased recently, it won't be difficult to pick a winner tonight, no matter how slim the margin may be. Bettors should easily vouch for a Cardinals win today, clinching the series 2-1.

Prediction: Cardinals -1.5 (-130)

