Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 4 | 2022 MLB Season 

The Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon for Game 3. In Game 2, the home team suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Jays. This will be the final encounter in the three-game series.

This particular series is not going well for the Pirates. They suffered easy defeats in both encounters with the Jays. Game 1 ended with a 4-0 rout, leaving Pittsburgh with their hands on their heads. The fans expected a better performance in the second game but were again disappointed. They have managed to register themselves on the scoresheet only once in two games.

The Blue Jays are riding high on their current form. The situation in the American League East has turned out to be pretty interesting. All four teams in the division are in contention for the playoffs. A recent slip by the New York Yankees has created an opening for other teams to contest. Every team has crossed the 70-win mark except the Boston Red Sox. Anything is possible in the East.

The same cannot be said for the Pirates. They are at the bottom of the National League Central. A terrible 49-83 record is good for nothing. Toronto will certainly look to make it 3-0 in their favor with a series whitewash. The Pirates need to perform better than in their previous games.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Sunday, September 4, 12:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Odds: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh Pirates +180 +1.5 (+100) U 8 -110 Toronto Blue Jays -210 -1.5 (-120) O 8 -110

Odds favor the Jays for Game 3.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Pick

Ross Stripling is back on the mound for Toronto against the Pirates. In his last three outings, Ross has a total of 19 Ks to his name. This is how good of a pitcher he is.

Against a weaker side like the Pirates, Stripling will shine bright. His ERA is simply excellent at 2.94 for the season. This should be a major worry for the Pirates as they have not managed to score anything at all. Ross Stripling is the pick of the game.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Prediction

The three-game series has been totally one-sided so far. Toronto has completely dominated Pittsburgh. They will look to continue their winning streak as they have a big chance to make it to the playoffs. However, it seems this is the end of the road for the Pirates.

Pick/Prediciton: Jays -210

