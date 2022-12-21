Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - December 21 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Portland Trail Blazers will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second time in three nights. It will also mark the second of four meetings between the two teams this season. Oklahoma City defeated Portland 123-121 on Monday night, thanks to a buzzer-beater from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The 17-14 Trail Blazers are tied for sixth in the Western Conference and have won six of their past nine games. Portland is ranked 18th in points per game and seventh in offensive rating. Defensively, the Trail Blazers rank 12th in opponents points per game and 24th in defensive rating.

The 13-18 Thunder are 13th in the Western Conference and enter coming off of back-to-back victories. Oklahoma City ranks seventh in points per game and 20th in offensive rating, while they rank 27th in opponents points per game and 18th in defensive rating.

The Trail Blazers are 10-8 on the road, while the Thunder are 8-7 at home.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

The Trail Blazers will be without guard Gary Payton II, who remains out as he recovers from offseason core surgery. Nassir Little also won't suit up for Portland as he is sidelined with a right hip fracture. Starting center Jusuf Nurkic is questionable with right calf soreness. Star point guard Damian Lillard is probable to play with a left wrist sprain. Starting small forward Josh Hart and Jerami Grant are also probable, as they deal with a left ankle sprain and back spasms, respectively. Backup center Drew Eubanks is probable with a right hip contusion.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without starting guard Josh Giddey who is out with a non-COVID illness. Forward Darius Bazley will also be sidelined with a non-COVID illness. Starting forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl remains out with a right ankle sprain, while Ousmane Dieng is out with a right wrist fracture. Chet Holmgren, the second overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft who is yet to make his NBA debut, is out as he will miss the entire season after having right foot surgery.

Player Team Status Injury Gary Payton II Portland Trail Blazers Out Core Nassir Little Portland Trail Blazers Out Hip Jusuf Nurkic Portland Trail Blazers Questionable Calf Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers Probable Wrist Josh Hart Portland Trail Blazers Probable Ankle Jerami Grant Portland Trail Blazers Probable Back Drew Eubanks Portland Trail Blazers Probable Hip Josh Giddey Oklahoma City Thunder Out Illness Darius Bazley Oklahoma City Thunder Out Illness Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Oklahoma City Thunder Out Ankle Ousmane Dieng Oklahoma City Thunder Out Wrist Chet Holmgren Oklahoma City Thunder Out Foot

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Portland Trail Blazers -4(-110) Over 234(-110) -174 Oklahoma City Thunder +4(-110) Under 234(-110) +146

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Starting 5s

Trail Blazers - PG Damian Lillard, SG Anfernee Simons, SF Josh Hart, PF Jerami Grant, C Jusuf Nurkic

Thunder - PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG Jalen Williams, SF Aaron Wiggins, PF Luguentz Dort, C Aleksej Pokusevski

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Prediction

While the Portland Trail Blazers lost Monday night's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder in heartbreaking fashion, they are 12-5 when Damian Lillard starts and finishes a game this season.

Look for Portland to bounce back from Monday night's loss by defeating Oklahoma City by at least five points.

Prediction: Trail Blazers -4 (-110)

