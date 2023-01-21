Same Game Parlay (+503): Giants vs. Eagles - Divisional Round NFL 2023 Playoffs

The New York Giants head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the Divisional Round of these 2023 NFL Playoffs.

There are tons of plays to consider when division rivals meet in the playoffs, so we've simplified it and built a parlay using the best three plays from this game.

Giants vs. Eagles Match Details

Fixture: New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023; 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Same Game Parlay Leg #1 - Any Time Touchdown Scorer: Saquon Barkley (-105)

The Giants' offense is Saquon Barkley!

Danny "Dimes" Jones can only do so much, especially against this tremendous Philadelphia defense. Barkley had two TDs last week, and there is no way New York could have won without him.

Entering play in this one, the Giants have a much tougher matchup, and while Barkley didn't rack up yardage last week, they will need him to do more to give this squad a shot at a W.

Bettors would be wise to grab as many Barkley props as they can find.

Same Game Parlay Leg #2 - Jalen Hurts 50+ Rushing Yards (-136)

This will be Jalen Hurts' second playoff game ever, and he isn't going 0-2.

Hurts has been a standout this season and has outperformed all expectations. He's been a smart passer and isn't afraid to use his legs. He is the kind of guy who will get the job done by any measure necessary.

New York has a great pass defense, and knowing he will be limited in the air, bettors can expect him to use his legs this weekend.

Same Game Parlay Leg #3 - Eagles Over 28.5

48.5 total points is a tricky line for this game, but the Eagles to score 29 is the easiest bet of the weekend.

The Eagles will take care of business, but it's hard to say if the Giants will carry their weight in the total.

The Eagles put up 48 in their Week 14 game against the Giants and 22 in Week 18, a game where neither team played tough in the second half.

Playing for a spot in the Conference Championship, bettors can be sure the Eagles will bring the heat.

