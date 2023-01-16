Same Game Parlay (+538): Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, and the GOAT

The Dallas Cowboys head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers and close out this Super Wild Card Weekend.

It has been an insane weekend, and the NFL chose the perfect game to close things out. There are many great plays in this game, but here are the top three to build the perfect parlay.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 8:15 p.m ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Same Game Parlay Leg #1 - Dak Prescott Under 241.5 Passing Yards (-110)

As great as Tom Brady is, the Tampa Bay defense will need to step up to give their team a chance at winning.

Dak has been a hard man to wager on, as bettors never know what they will see out of the Louisiana kid. He can easily clear 250 passing yards, but he also had three games this year where he couldn't make it to 200 passing yards.

It has been inconsistent, but the Buccaneers defense will make life hard for him tonight as he struggles to hit his prop.

Same Game Parlay Leg #2 - Tom Brady Over 275.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Tom Brady is a gunslinger, and it's a bit of a surprise his arm still works after hurling 733 passes in the regular season -- that number was good enough to set the regular season record.

He's averaging roughly 45 passes a game, and in a matchup where he will be heavily relied upon, he should be well above his average today.

Throwing the ball 50 times should make it relatively easy for Brady to have over 275 passing yards today.

Same Game Parlay Leg #3 - Ezekiel Elliott Over 50.5 Rushing Yards

Betting on rushers for the Cowboys has been brutal this season, as Elliott and Pollard have shared touches. However, in a big game like this, Elliott will be the go-to guy, and with his numbers so small, it's a no-brainer.

Elliott can rack up fifty yards in one run, and on top of that, the run game is the best chance the Cowboys have of overcoming this tough Tampa Bay defense. Bettors can expect plenty of touches for Elliott.

