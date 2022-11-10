The Atlanta Falcons head north to Carolina to take on the Panthers and open up Week 10 with Thursday Night Football.

After Carolina's devastating loss to Atlanta two weeks ago, they will try to exact their revenge tonight.

Atlanta won due to crazy circumstances. If a Carolina player had just kept his helmet on, the Panthers would have won -- twice.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers

Date & Time: Thursday, November 10, 8:15 pm EDT

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Parlay Leg #1 - Under 42.5 Points (-125)

While the weather is going to be a factor in this one, it appears as though it is going to hold off. As of Thursday morning, the forecast is 60 degrees Fahrenheit and cloudy with only a ten percent chance of precipitation.

So while the under would be a lock if it was raining, it still remains a solid play.

We've repeatedly seen teams struggle to put up points while playing on short rest. Neither of these teams are electric, so 43 points is such a stretch. Bettors can expect an annoyingly low-scoring game.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Parlay Leg #2 - Atlanta Moneyline (-160)

When these teams met two weeks ago. PJ Walker had the game of his life in that win, throwing for over 400 yards. Unfortunately, his performance last week showed that it was just a fluke, and he is not the next great QB. On Sunday, he was pulled at halftime due to his horrible play.

Bettors should expect him to play somewhere in between, better than last week, but far less than 400 passing yards. And a performance like that should be easy for Atlanta quarterback Marcus Marrioira to top.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Parlay Leg #3 - PJ Walker Over 170.5 Passing Yards (-103)

After everything that was just stated above, this may seem like a crazy play. However, it's smart play that jacks up the parlay odds.

Walker will do better than he did last week, and the prop is very low due to that performance. 171 yards is an incredibly low number in today's NFL; even if they were starting a receiver under center, that would be a juicy number.

