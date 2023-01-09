San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 9 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The San Antonio Spurs (13-27) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 121-116 loss to the Boston Celtics. Their opponents tonight, the Memphis Grizzlies (26-13), are currently riding high on a six-game winning streak.

The Spurs have had a grueling season thus far and are just 1-4 in their last five games. Their sole win in that time came against the similarly ailing Pistons. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, most recently bested the Utah Jazz 123-118. They looked especially dominant last week against the Charlotte Hornets, trouncing them 131-107.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Match Details

Fixture: Spurs @ Grizzlies

Date & Time: Monday, January 9, 08:10 p.m. ET

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

On the Spurs' front, shooting guard Devin Vassell is out with a knee injury. Center Jakob Poeltl is probable despite recent Achilles issues. Small forward Keldon Johnson is questionable due to hamstring issues.

On the Grizzlies' end, small forward Danny Green is out with a knee injury from last season. Power forward Brandon Clarke is out with a hip injury. Center Steven Adams is questionable due to illness. Point guard Ja Morant is questionable due to right thigh soreness.

Player Team Injury Status Devin Vassell Spurs Knee Out Jakob Poeltl Spurs Achilles Probable Keldon Johnson Spurs Hamstring Questionable Danny Green Grizzlies Knee Out Brandon Clarke Grizzlies Hip Out Steven Adams Grizzlies Illness Questionable Ja Morant Grizzlies Thigh Questionable

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Spurs +10.5 (-110) Ov 236.5 (-110) +450 Grizzlies -10.5 (-110) Un 236.5 (-110) -600

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Starting 5s

Spurs - PG: Tre Jones, SG: Romeo Langford, SF: Keldon Johnson, PF: Jeremy Sochan, C: Jakob Poeltl

Grizzlies - PG: Ja Morant, SG: Desmond Bane, SF: Dillon Brooks, PF: Jaren Jackson, C: Steven Adams

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Prediction

For the Spurs, no player has been more important on offense than Keldon Johnson. If he winds up missing tonight, the San Antonio outfit could be in for major trouble against a team as high-level as the Grizzlies. Johnson's scoring an average of 21.2 points per game.

When it comes to defense, the Spurs have crumbled repeatedly this season. On average, the San Antonio crew are surrendering a scary 120.6 points per game. Against a strong offensive unit like the Grizzlies, this is going to be a big problem.

The Grizzlies have looked incredibly strong of late. However, star player Ja Morant could well miss tonight. Even if Morant winds up needing the night off, though, the Memphis outfit is a cohesive unit with superior defense. With momentum, better team cohesion, and the home-court advantage, tonight will most likely be another win for the Grizzlies.

Prediction: Grizzlies -10.5 (-110)

