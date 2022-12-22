San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 22 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The San Antonio Spurs (10-20) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 124-105 win over the Houston Rockets. Their opponents tonight, the New Orleans Pelicans (18-12), have recently faltered are currently on a rough four-game losing skid. Their most recent defeat came 128-119 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Spurs have had troublesome season thus far. Starting last month, the team endured an 11-game losing streak. In general, they've struggled on both ends of the court this season. The Pelicans, meanwhile, were on an impressive seven-game winning streak before their recent losing form.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans Match Details

Fixture: Spurs @ Pelicans

Date & Time: Thursday, December 22, 08:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

On the Spurs' front, small forward Keldon Johnson is doubtful due to a hamstring injury. Center Jakob Poeltl is probable despite right knee soreness. Shooting guard Romeo Langford is probable despite right knee hypertension.

On the Pelicans' end, power forward EJ Liddell remains out with a knee injury. Small forward Brandon Ingram is out with a toe injury. Power forward Zion Williamson is out due to health and safety protocol concerns. Power forward Larry Nance Jr. is questionable due to Achilles issues.

Player Team Injury Status Keldon Johnson Spurs Hamstring Doubtful Jacob Poeltl Spurs Knee Probable Romeo Langford Spurs Knee Probable EJ Liddell Pelicans Knee Out Brandon Ingram Pelicans Toe Out Zion Williamson Pelicans N/A Out Larry Nance Jr. Pelicans Achilles Questionable

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Spurs +8 (-110) Ov 228 (-110) +270 Pelicans -8 (-110) Un 228 (-110) -325

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans Starting 5s

Spurs - PG: Tre Jones, SG: Devin Vassell, SF: Doug McDermott, PF: Keita Bates-Diop, C: Jakob Poeltl

Pelicans - PG: CJ McCollum, SG: Trey Murphy, SF: Herbert Jones, PF: Naji Marshall, C: Jonas Valanciunas

Spurs vs. Pelicans Prediction

The Spurs are 4-2 in their past six games and are playing better now than they have all season. The San Antonio outfit's most recent win was especially impressive considering their top offensive player, Keldon Johnson, had to sit it out.

The once-surging Pelicans, meanwhile, are at a season lowpoint right now. While their offense has remained strong, the team's defense has been inconsistent. The injury bug has also struck and the team will be without arguable MVP right now Zion Williamson. That being said, the New Orleans crew have already beaten the frequently outmatched Spurs twice this season. With the home court advantage, now should be the perfect time for the injury-plagued Pelicans to break their losing ways.

Prediction: Pelicans -8 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes