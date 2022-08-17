San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions August 17, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres and the Miami Marlins play the final game of a three-game set in Florida. After being swept by the Atlanta Braves, the Marlins decided to go for a sweep of their own, as they look to close out the series today.

"that's 30 for BERTI" - Marlins

Pitching in this one are Pablo Lopez for the Marlins and Mike Clevinger for the Padres.

Lopez would be the talk of the town if it weren't for Sandy Alcantara, who seems to be a shoo-in for National League Cy Young. Lopez recently had a few rough outings, but he still holds an ERA of 3.55 and is 22nd in the majors with 129 strikeouts.

Clevinger has been an excellent addition to San Diego's starting rotation. He has had some consistency problems. It's nothing pitching coach Ruben Niebla can't work out, though, as Clevinger evolves into a real force in this league.

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 17, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Marlins Park, Miami, FL

"...Marlins Park..." - meridianoonline

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Moneyline Run in the 1st? Team Totals Padres -154 Yes (+110) Over 3.5 (-128) Marlins +130 No (-140) Over 3 Runs (-104)

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

Lopez's strikeout line sits at 5 1/2. Averaging exactly a K an inning this season, it comes down to how deep will manager Don Mattingly let him go in this one. Lopez either pitches five innings or seven innings. Rarely is it anything in between.

If Lopez is he effective, he shouldn't have any problem hitting that prop. With the way the Padres have been hitting recently, bettors have great odds today.

Pablo Lopez Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+128)

Pablo Lopez enters play with an ERA of 3.55.

The Marlins bats were cold and silent in their last series, but they are finding some life against San Diego.

While Lopez should keep San Diego runs to a minimum, the Marlins will need more than two runs to win this one. At three runs, the team total is too enticing to pass up. There is a good chance of a push, but that's the worst-case scenario.

Miami Over 3 Runs (-104)

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Prediction

The Padres are fighting for that final Wild Card spot and can not afford to slip any further in the standings. With Lopez on the mound, it's an oddity that the Padres are favored.

The Marlins are rolling and an underdog; bettors should take that plus sign.

Miami (+130)

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Marlins finish the sweep today? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt